 clock menu more-arrow no yes
MAKE YOUR FISH PICKS Updated props posted for Marlins vs. Braves series

Filed under:

May 20-22: Braves vs. Marlins Series Preview

Ronald Acuña Jr. returns to Miami.

By Nicole Cahill
/ new
Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves talks with Jazz Chisholm Jr. #2 of the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on July 09, 2021 in Miami, Florida. Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Going into the weekend series, the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves are separated by just half a game in the NL East. Atlanta’s offense is scuffling in May, slashing a collective .213/.287/.356 with a 28.9% strikeout rate. The Marlins have been a bit better this month, hitting .251/.300/.416 with a 21.4% strikeout rate. Two more things to note heading into the series: (1) Ronald Acuña Jr. faces the Marlins for the first time since his 2021 season-ending injury, and (2) Brian Anderson carries a 22-game on-base streak.

The series preview will give you all the details:

  • Schedule, Watch, Listen
  • Probable Pitchers
  • Recent Lineups
  • What To Watch For
  • Poll: How Will This Series Play Out?

Schedule, Watch, Listen

Friday, May 20 at 6:40 pm

Saturday, May 21 at 6:10 pm

Sunday, May 22 at 1:40 pm

  • TV broadcast for all 3 games: Bally Sports Florida
  • Radio broadcast for all 3 games: 940 AM WINZ, WAQI 710
  • Charlie Morton, Braves’ starting pitcher on Friday Photo by Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports
  • Trevor Rogers, Marlins’ starting pitcher on Friday Photo by Jim Rassol/USA TODAY Sports
  • Kyle Wright, Braves’ starting pitcher on Saturday Photo by Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports
  • Elieser Hernandez, Marlins’ starting pitcher on Saturday Photo by Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports
  • Ian Anderson, Braves’ starting pitcher on Sunday Photo by Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports
  • Sandy Alcantara, Marlins’ starting pitcher on Sunday Photo by Sam Navarro/USA TODAY Sports

Probable Pitchers

Friday: RHP Charlie Morton vs. LHP Trevor Rogers

  • Morton: 4.93 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 20.7 K%, 23.9 HardContact% in 34.2 IP
  • Rogers: 4.45 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 20.6 K%, 22.0 HardContact% in 32.1 IP

Saturday: RHP Kyle Wright vs. RHP Elieser Hernandez

  • Wright: 2.79 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 29.2 K%, 20.6 HardContact% in 42.0 IP
  • Hernandez: 6.15 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 19.5 K%, 24.0 HardContact% in 33.2 IP

Sunday: RHP Ian Anderson vs. RHP Sandy Alcantara

  • Anderson: 3.75 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 16.2 K%, 29.9 HardContact% in 36.0 IP
  • Alcantara: 2.49 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 20.9 K%, 23.0 HardContact% in 50.2 IP

Projected Lineups

Braves most recent lineup: Acuña Jr. (RF), Olson (1B), Riley (3B), Ozuna (DH), Albies (2B), d’arnaud (C), Swanson (SS), Duvall (CF), Demeritte (LF).
﻿Braves recent lineups.
Roster Resource / FanGraphs
Marlins most recent lineup: Chisholm Jr. (2B), Aguilar (DH), Cooper (1B), Garcia (RF), Anderson (LF), Sanchez (CF), Stallings (C), Rojas (SS), Gonzalez (3B).
Marlins recent lineups.
Roster Resource / FanGraphs

What to watch for on...

Friday: Jazz Chisholm Jr. vs. Charlie Morton.

  • Chisholm vs. Morton: 6-for-15, 1 double, 1 home run, 6 strikeouts.
  • Of current Marlins’ hitters, Jazz has had the most success against Morton in his brief career. Morton is known for his curveball, which he’s used 38.2% of the time in 2022. Against the curveball this season, Jazz has slashed .391/.417/.783.

Saturday: Can the Marlins get to Kyle Wright?

  • Wright vs. Marlins on 4/22: 6.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 11 K.
  • The Braves’ right-hander dominated the Marlins during his start in April, including striking out Jazz Chisholm Jr. three times. After that Friday night loss, the Marlins went on to win the final two games of the series and go on to win seven games to end the month. The team’s offense has gotten going over the last week-and-a-half and will look to get revenge on Wright.

Sunday: Ronald Acuña Jr.

  • Acuña returns to LoanDepot Park for the first time since sustaining a season-ending knee injury attempting to make a catch on the warning track last season.
  • In 12 games, he’s slashing .261/.393/.435 with 2 home runs, 6 stolen bases, and 7 runs scored. He’s also been hit by 2 pitches. Let’s not make it a third.

Poll

May 20-22: How will this series play out?

view results
  • 0%
    Marlins sweep, 3-0
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Marlins win, 2-1
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Braves win, 2-1
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Braves sweep, 3-0
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

More From Fish Stripes

Loading comments...