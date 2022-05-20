Going into the weekend series, the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves are separated by just half a game in the NL East. Atlanta’s offense is scuffling in May, slashing a collective .213/.287/.356 with a 28.9% strikeout rate. The Marlins have been a bit better this month, hitting .251/.300/.416 with a 21.4% strikeout rate. Two more things to note heading into the series: (1) Ronald Acuña Jr. faces the Marlins for the first time since his 2021 season-ending injury, and (2) Brian Anderson carries a 22-game on-base streak.

The series preview will give you all the details:

Friday, May 20 at 6:40 pm

Saturday, May 21 at 6:10 pm

Sunday, May 22 at 1:40 pm

TV broadcast for all 3 games: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Radio broadcast for all 3 games: 940 AM WINZ, WAQI 710

Probable Pitchers

Friday: RHP Charlie Morton vs. LHP Trevor Rogers

Morton: 4.93 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 20.7 K%, 23.9 HardContact% in 34.2 IP

4.93 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 20.7 K%, 23.9 HardContact% in 34.2 IP Rogers: 4.45 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 20.6 K%, 22.0 HardContact% in 32.1 IP

Saturday: RHP Kyle Wright vs. RHP Elieser Hernandez

Wright: 2.79 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 29.2 K%, 20.6 HardContact% in 42.0 IP

2.79 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 29.2 K%, 20.6 HardContact% in 42.0 IP Hernandez: 6.15 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 19.5 K%, 24.0 HardContact% in 33.2 IP

Sunday: RHP Ian Anderson vs. RHP Sandy Alcantara

Anderson: 3.75 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 16.2 K%, 29.9 HardContact% in 36.0 IP

3.75 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 16.2 K%, 29.9 HardContact% in 36.0 IP Alcantara: 2.49 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 20.9 K%, 23.0 HardContact% in 50.2 IP

Projected Lineups

What to watch for on...

Friday: Jazz Chisholm Jr. vs. Charlie Morton.

Chisholm vs. Morton: 6-for-15, 1 double, 1 home run, 6 strikeouts.

Of current Marlins’ hitters, Jazz has had the most success against Morton in his brief career. Morton is known for his curveball, which he’s used 38.2% of the time in 2022. Against the curveball this season, Jazz has slashed .391/.417/.783.

Saturday: Can the Marlins get to Kyle Wright?

Wright vs. Marlins on 4/22: 6.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 11 K.

The Braves’ right-hander dominated the Marlins during his start in April, including striking out Jazz Chisholm Jr. three times. After that Friday night loss, the Marlins went on to win the final two games of the series and go on to win seven games to end the month. The team’s offense has gotten going over the last week-and-a-half and will look to get revenge on Wright.

Tommy Hutton on Ronald Acuña Jr.: “When you hit like him, you HAVE TO pitch him inside.” pic.twitter.com/xQLFJKwtZ4 — Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) July 3, 2021

Sunday: Ronald Acuña Jr.

Acuña returns to LoanDepot Park for the first time since sustaining a season-ending knee injury attempting to make a catch on the warning track last season.

In 12 games, he’s slashing .261/.393/.435 with 2 home runs, 6 stolen bases, and 7 runs scored. He’s also been hit by 2 pitches. Let’s not make it a third.