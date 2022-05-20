Useful tips for a beginner fisherman

Fishing for many people is not just a hobby, but also a way of life that is available to everyone, regardless of age, gender and worldview. Catching fish calms the nerves, but also helps to distract from everyday problems. If you want to try this hobby, but don’t know where to start, then in this article we will talk about what features this type of activity has and what a novice angler should definitely take into account.

What should a future angler know?

Any business needs to be carefully prepared, so a novice angler should carefully consider each of the stages:

Learning Theory

Ideally, you need to study the habits of the most common fish species in your waters in advance in order to better navigate while fishing. Particular attention should be paid to the following points: periods of maximum activity, favorite habitats, and food preferences. In addition, you also need to study information about the time of spawning: during this period, restrictions are introduced, and sometimes complete bans on fishing.

Gear preparation

It all depends on the choice of equipment, so the main thing to remember is that you don’t need to immediately buy very expensive professional equipment - for the first time, simpler equipment is enough.

Gathering equipment

In addition to gear, you will also need related equipment and ammunition. Study in advance the area where your fishing will take place, and collect a backpack taking into account all the features.

Preparing baits and baits

If you are going fishing for the first time, then the main thing to remember is that there are peaceful and predatory fish. Peaceful fish can bite on baits of both animal and vegetable origin, while predatory fish consumes only “meat” in the form of worms, larvae, insects, and also their own kind. The cheapest option is to take boiled cereals, pasta, and bread with you and get worms on the spot. If you do not want to spend time preparing food for fish, then you can contact a specialized store, everything is there ready-made.

Location selection

The fish is not evenly distributed over the reservoir: it occupies places that are comfortable for staying and regularly exists in areas where there is more food. Such places are always distinguished by the relief, the nature of the bottom or the presence of vegetation.

Lure

Pre-bait is carried out immediately after choosing a promising place, small portions are thrown even before the start of fishing. The mixture should form into balls without crumbling in the hands.

Tackle casting

Even the simplest float rod is difficult to cast correctly the first time. There is always a risk that the rig will get stuck in the coastal bushes. However, do not worry—after 2-3 attempts everything will work out, even if you are an inexperienced fisherman.

Conservation of the catch

After the fish has bitten, you need to drag it to the shore - after that, you should carefully pull it out. To remove the hook, experienced fishermen use special tools, but if you don’t have them, you can get by with your own fingers or a folding knife. It is better to store the caught fish in a bucket of water so that the neck is above the water.

