Marlins vs. Braves: Start time, how to watch and game thread—May 20, 2022

Welcome to Friday’s Marlins (17-20, +19 RD) vs. Braves (17-21, -13 RD) game thread.

It’s the opening game of a new series, which means we’ve got a special series preview article, free prop bets and an hour-long livestream with the Fish Stripes staff and special guests.

Our free Marlins prop bets contest has returned...with a few tweaks.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. I have divided the Marlins schedule into nine separate “innings” and will be awarding a BreakingT t-shirt to each inning’s points leader. The second inning runs from May 20 through June 9.

Braves Starting Lineup

RHP Charlie Morton

Notes: You will recall that Acuña was still rehabbing from his torn ACL when these teams previous met in April. In 12 games since returning from the injured list, he is slashing .261/.393/.435 with an abnormally high 37.5% strikeout rate and six stolen bases in as many attempts...Duvall ranks in the bottom 10 among qualified MLB batters in weighted runs created-plus. He’s been swinging and missing even more than usual.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Trevor Rogers

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: De La Cruz and Soler in, Garrett Cooper and Erik González out; Aguilar switches from DH to 1B, Anderson switches from LF to 3B

Additional Notes: Soler (lower back stiffness) is taking the field for the first time since Monday. He enjoyed a solid series facing his former team in Atlanta last month (4-for-12, 3 BB)...The Marlins have homered in 12 straight games, but Morton has limited opponents to one extra-base hit over his last three starts combined. Something’s gotta give!...Anderson has reached base safely in 22 straight games, two shy of matching the longest streak of his career.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Isaac Azout is representing Fish Stripes at LoanDepot Park as a credentialed reporter. Follow him on Twitter (@IsaacAzout) for in-game updates. He will handle the game recap article.

All four Marlins full-season minor league affiliates are supposed to be in action (though Double-A Pensacola’s opponent seems to be dealing with COVID-related issues). Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

