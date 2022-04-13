2022 MLB Draft Profile: Chase DeLauter

Position: OF Height: 6’4” Weight: 235 pounds School: James Madison

Chase DeLauter is a 6’4”, 235-pound outfielder who plays for the James Madison Dukes. DeLauter is one of the top collegiate prospects in this amateur draft class and could be on the Marlins’ radar.

In his collegiate career, DeLauter has a ridiculous career slash line of .402/.520/.715. During the 2020 season at JMU, DeLauter played and started in all 16 games. He was the club’s leadoff hitter and batted .382 with 26 hits, seven doubles, one home run, seven stolen bases and a 1.013 OPS.

As a redshirt freshman, DeLauter had an even more impressive season as he slashed .386/.508/.723 with 39 hits, 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 21 RBIs and a 1.231 OPS in 26 games.

In the current season, DeLauter is still putting up video game numbers—entering Wednesday, he’s batting .437 with 38 hits, eight doubles, eight home runs, 35 RBIs, 10 stolen bases and a 1.404 OPS. The unfortunate news for DeLauter is that he’ll be out for about a month as he recently broke his left foot.

DeLauter possesses excellent hitting tools including plus raw power and an advance plate approach. DeLauter also runs very well and has the potential to play center field at the next level, but he profiles more as a right fielder with his plus arm strength.

Strengths

And just like that, Chase DeLauter is on the board. To dead-center, no less. pic.twitter.com/G7YYtKpIQJ — Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) February 23, 2022

Plus raw power

Excellent plate approach

Has walked more than struck out in his collegiate career

Good arm strength

Runs well and is smart on the base paths

Consistently makes hard contact

Raked in the Cape Cod Summer Collegiate League (.298/.397/.589, 9 HR, 21 RBI in 34 G)

Weakness

Doesn’t face great competition at James Madison

Swing path is a bit long

Recently injured his foot

Pro Comparison: Nathaniel Lowe

Projection: Top 10 pick

Bottom Line

Chase DeLauter has had an incredible collegiate career in all aspects of the game. He’s mostly known for his offense, but don’t overlook his contributions with the glove as well. DeLauter validated his James Madison production by succeeding against great competition with a wood bat on the Cape.

DeLauter’s broken foot might have him falling down some 2022 MLB Draft boards. That should not deter the Marlins from considering him with the sixth overall pick.