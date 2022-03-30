2022 MLB Draft Profile: Jace Jung

Position: INF Height: 6’0″ Weight: 205 lbs School: Texas Tech

Jace Jung is a 6’0”, 205 pound infielder who plays for the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Jung is one of the top collegiate prospects in this draft class and someone who should be on the Marlins’ radar.

In his collegiate career, Jung has a slash line of .339/.474/.684. In his sophomore season, Jung had a breakout season in which he batted .337 with 70 hits, 21 home runs, 67 RBIs, 49 walks and a 1.159 OPS. Through his first 26 games of the 2022 season, he is slashing .385/.520/.698 with 37 hits, 10 doubles, four home runs, 25 walks compared to 16 strikeouts and 1.218 OPS.

Jung is an offense-first middle infielder. He possesses plus hit tools but doesn’t run very well and is just average defensively. He also has a brother, Josh Jung, selected eighth overall by the Texas Rangers in the 2019 MLB Draft.

Strengths

Plus hit tools

Can drive to ball foul pole to foul pole

Has walked more than struck out in his collegiate career

Has 30-homer power potential

Excellent two-strike approach

Consistently makes hard contact

Could potential play multiple positions defensively

Weakness

Average to below-average speed

Lacks range at second base

Lacks arm strength

Pro Comparison: Max Muncy

Projection: Top 10 pick

Bottom Line

Jace Jung is one of the best pure hitters in this draft class and might be the best collegiate bat overall as well. His hit tool and power potential could help him develop into a really productive big leaguer. His plate discipline and approach are two other things that really grabs scouts’ attention and cement him as one of the top prospects in this draft class.

With the sixth pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, the Miami Marlins have a realistic shot of being available to select Jung and make him part of their future.