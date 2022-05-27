In the opener of a 3-game set against the division-rival Braves, the Marlins fell by a score of 6-4 as Jackson Stephens picks up the win and Anthony Bass takes the loss.

As for starting pitching throughout the game, both Ian Anderson and Trevor Rogers were phenomenal the first time through their opposing lineups. Trevor went 9 up, 9 down, topping out at 98 MPH. Rogers reached some trouble in the bottom of the 5th inning as he allowed a home run to Austin Riley (113.6 Exit Velo, 23 DEG, 417 FT, Home Run in 30 MLB ballparks) and an RBI to a hot-hitting William Contreras. Rogers, who has averaged less than 5 innings per start in his MLB career, once again didn’t provide much length for the Marlins on Friday.

Trevor Rogers’ Final Line: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 SO, 1 HR, 88 NP

Ian Anderson was dominant throughout most of the game, allowing a hit to Garrett Cooper in the top of the first and a walk to Miggy Ro in the top of the 3rd but little else.

Anderson lost his shutout in the 6th. Just activated from the injured list, Jon Berti reached on an infield single and scored on a no-doubt, 2-run Garrett Cooper home run (112.6 Exit Velo, 31 DEG, 446 FT, Home Run in 30 MLB ballparks). Then Jorge Soler worked a walk, and with 2 outs, Anderson allowed another homer, this time to Jesús Aguilar (101.4 Exit Velo, 26 DEG, 391 FT, Home Run in 30 MLB ballparks) which gave the Marlins the 4-3 lead.

That would go on to be Anderson's final batter to end his night on a bit of a sour note.

Ian Anderson’s Final Line: 5.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO, 2 HR, 100 NP

In the bottom of the 7th, after good performances from Louis Head and Steven Okert who did not allow a hit or run, Anthony Bass entered the game. Marlins Killer Ronald Acuña Jr. made a pinch-hitting appearance and crushed a double off of Bass (106.9 MPH exit velocity) that tied the game, 4-4.

Ozzie Albies capitalized off that. His own double—blooped in the perfect spot down the left field line—brought home Acuña and Dansby Swanson, making it 6-4.

The Marlins didn’t make a late-game rally happen as Kenley Jansen closed it out. He finished his business by striking out Jesús Sánchez on a questionable strike 3 call.

Don Mattingly’s Postgame Press Conference

Miami loses 6-4 and is now 7 games under .500 with a record of 18-25 (4th in NL East). Sandy Alcantara will face Tucker Davidson Saturday at 4:10 pm as the Marlins look to even the series up against the Braves.