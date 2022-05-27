The Miami Marlins are coming off the losing end of the Citrus Series sweep. They’ve lost six of their last ten games and hold an 18-24 record. The Fish will attempt to make up ground in the NL East with three games in Atlanta this weekend. When these two teams met last week, the Braves took two of three games in Miami.

The series preview will give you all the details:

Schedule, Watch, Listen

Probable Pitchers

Recent Lineups

What To Watch For

Poll: How Will This Series Play Out?

Friday, May 27 at 7:20 pm

Saturday, May 28 at 4:10 pm

Sunday, May 29 at 1:35 pm

TV broadcast for all 3 games: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Radio broadcast for all 3 games: 940 AM WINZ, WAQI 710

Grid View Trevor Rogers, Marlins’ starting pitcher on Friday Photo by Sam Navarro/USA TODAY Sports

Ian Anderson, Braves’ starting pitcher on Friday Photo by Jim Rassol/USA TODAY Sports

Sandy Alcantara, Marlins’ starting pitcher on Saturday Photo by Jim Rassol/USA TODAY Sports

Tucker Davidson, Braves’ starting pitcher on Saturday Photo by Michael McLoone/USA TODAY Sports

Elieser Hernandez, Marlins’ starting pitcher on Sunday Photo by Jim Rassol/USA TODAY Sports

Max Fried, Braves’ starting pitcher on Sunday Photo by Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports

Friday: LHP Trevor Rogers vs. RHP Ian Anderson

Rogers: 5.20 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 20.9 K%, 24.5 HardContact% in 36.1 IP

5.20 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 20.9 K%, 24.5 HardContact% in 36.1 IP Anderson: 4.07 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 17.1 K%, 29.3 HardContact% in 42.0 IP

Saturday: RHP Sandy Alcantara vs. LHP Tucker Davidson

Alcantara: 2.11 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 20.8 K%, 23.0 HardContact% in 59.2 IP

2.11 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 20.8 K%, 23.0 HardContact% in 59.2 IP Davidson: 8.71 ERA, 2.03 WHIP, 13.2 K%, 20.8 HardContact% in 10.1 IP

Sunday: RHP Elieser Hernandez vs. LHP Max Fried

Hernandez: 5.45 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 21.1 K%, 23.4 HardContact% in 39.2 IP

5.45 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 21.1 K%, 23.4 HardContact% in 39.2 IP Fried: 3.27 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 23.3 K%, 28.8 HardContact% in 55.0 IP

Projected Lineups

What to watch for on...

Friday: Can Trevor Rogers rebound?

Rogers vs. Atlanta on May 20: 4.0 IP, 8 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, 3 HR.

Trevor hasn’t had it this season and the Braves got to him in his last start, tagging the lefty for three long balls. He doesn’t have much time to rebound either, because he’s taking the mound against Atlanta for the second start in a row. Dansby Swanson, who took Trevor deep last week, sees him well and has been extra hot lately. Making the matchup somewhat less imposing, Ronald Acuña Jr. (quad strain) has been ruled out of playing in the series opener.

Saturday: Can Sandy Alcantara do it again?

Alcantara vs. Atlanta on May 22: 9.0 IP, 6 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K.

Sandy tossed his fourth career complete game against the Braves last weekend. The game was closer than his line would lead you to believe, though. Atlanta scored three unearned runs on two errors, including two in the top of the ninth inning. While Rogers will try to do a 180 on Friday, Alcantara will try to keep things trending in the right direction in his back-to-back start against the Braves.

Sunday: Andy & Coop fry Fried.