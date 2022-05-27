Marlins vs. Braves: Start time, how to watch and game thread—May 27, 2022

Welcome to Friday’s Marlins (18-24, +12 RD) vs. Braves (21-24, -13 RD) game thread.

It’s the opening game of a new series, which means we’ve got a special series preview article, free prop bets and an hour-long livestream with the Fish Stripes staff and special guests.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Trevor Rogers

Pregame Roster Moves: Berti activated from injured list, Nick Fortes recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville, Avisaíl García (undisclosed reasons) placed on injured list

Per Don Mattingly, looks like Jazz could be back this weekend.



Without Avi (Mattingly hopeful it won’t be long), BA could be the guy in RF. With the return of Wendle and Berti, the positional versatility and flexibility is back. — Christina De Nicola (@CDeNicola13) May 27, 2022

Additional Notes: Wendle and Berti are back from a hamstring strain and COVID, respectively. García’s IL stint is presumed to be COVID-related...Rogers has made six career starts against the Braves. The Marlins have lost all six of them, though at least they were close games...The Marlins have not recorded any saves in May. This would be the first, full-length saveless month in franchise history if they don’t pick one up over the next five games. Who will be on the mound if a save opportunity presents itself? Your guess is as good as mine.

Braves Starting Lineup

RHP Ian Anderson

Notes: Contreras was recalled from Triple-A on April 28 and leads the majors with a .814 slugging percentage since then (min. 50 PA). Swanson’s been hot as well. This will be his second time starting in the leadoff spot in 2022...Former Marlins prospect Dylan Lee is back with the big league team. Good chance he pitches in relief at some point during this series...Ronald Acuña Jr. is battling a sore quad and is not expected to be available in any capacity tonight.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

All four Marlins full-season minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

