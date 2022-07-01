Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Thursday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville won, 5-1; Double-A Pensacola won, 5-1; High-A Beloit lost, 5-3; Low-A Jupiter lost, 13-3; FCL Marlins were postponed due to rain; FCL Miami beat FCL Marlins, 5-4. Eury Pérez (Pensacola) reached a career-high 87 pitches over five quality innings. JJ Bleday (Jacksonville) hit his 17th home run of the season—most among Marlins minor leaguers—while José Salas had his first since being promoted to the Sky Carp.
- All signs point to Joey Wendle (right hamstring strain) being activated from the injured list today. The Marlins have a 15-13 record since he last played on May 30.
- Willians Astudillo cleared waivers and was outrighted to Jacksonville (he had been designated for assignment by the Marlins on Sunday).
- Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Ozzie Albies are the finalists to “start” the All-Star Game for the National League at second base. I put “start” in quotes because injuries will likely keep both guys off the field for the exhibition. Vote for Jazz regardless beginning Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. ET.
- Sandy Alcantara leads MLB.com’s latest Cy Young poll. He received 29 first-place votes (no other NL pitcher received more than five). Alcantara is Jeremy Taché’s guest on Miami Mic’d Up, where he analyzes Wednesday’s complete game, his upbringing in the Dominican Republic, how he makes adjustments during his starts and more.
- Surprise, surprise: Daniel Álvarez-Montes won another Marlins Jeopardy competition on Thursday. We’re back with a conventional Fish Stripes LIVE series preview tonight from 5:00-6:00 p.m. ET on YouTube/Facebook/Twitter. Our Fish Picks props have been updated, too.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 54.3% chance to win their series opener vs. the Nationals.
- On Swings and Mishes, Craig Mish explains that Kim Ng’s arrival marked “the beginning of the end” for Gary Denbo’s Marlins tenure. It is Mish’s understanding that Ng asserted herself as the lead decision-maker early on, and that Denbo’s influence on the organization had been waning even dating back to 2021. Denbo was under contract through 2023, per Mish.
- On this day 15 years ago, Josh Willingham delivered a walk-off single to push the Marlins past the Braves in extra innings.
- Does Pablo López deserves an All-Star selection despite his recent inconsistency? Weigh in on that here.
