Does Pablo López still deserve All-Star selection?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Miami Marlins fans and fans across the country.

Sandy Alcantara is assured of being selected to the 2022 National League All-Star roster. Even though he’s sidelined by a back injury, Jazz Chisholm Jr. is almost locked in as well—he’s the favorite to be voted in by MLB fans as the team’s starting second baseman, and if not, he has a strong case to make it as a reserve.

Would it be too greedy to expect Pablo López to join them as a third Marlins selection? With a couple weeks to go, he seems to be a borderline candidate.

The NL Pitcher of the Month in April, López began his campaign with four scoreless starts in his first six trips to the mound. Then in his seventh outing, he established a new career high with 11 strikeouts. I was understandably optimistic about his chances at that juncture.

But López’s numbers have plummeted ever since. He has earned only one win in his last eight starts, facing generally tougher competition while pitching frequently on the road and without the benefit of extra rest. As Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald writes, his signature changeup isn’t generating its usual dominant results and he’s leaving more pitches over the heart of the plate.

Overall, here is where Pablo ranks in various categories among NL starters with 60-plus innings pitched this season:

9th in Baseball-Reference Wins Above Replacement (2.4 rWAR)

11th in innings pitched (87.2 IP)

11th in earned run average (2.98 ERA)

18th in fielder independent pitching (3.49 FIP)

Also factor in the rule that each MLB team is guaranteed a representative. It’s possible that a starting pitcher who’s undeserving on the surface gets in that way, limiting the room that’s available on the NL staff.

Make your predictions below!

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/P2YK8W/">Please take our survey</a>

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.