- Wednesday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville won, 10-4; Double-A Pensacola was postponed due to wet grounds; High-A Beloit lost, 5-1; Low-A Jupiter won, 3-2 (F/5). In what was possibly the final game of his minor league rehab assignment, Joey Wendle played the full game at second base and went 0-for-5 with a run batted in. Charles Leblanc pulverized his 11th home run of the season. José Salas recorded his first High-A hit.
- Jazz Chisholm Jr. (right lower back strain) was placed on the injured list for the first time this season. Rather than fill in for him with Erik González and Luke Williams, it’s seemingly the perfect opportunity to give Leblanc a shot. The 26-year-old has 113 career minor league starts at second base, including 11 with the Jumbo Shrimp.
- Gary Denbo, a key front office decision-maker throughout the Marlins rebuild, has been fired. Once Derek Jeter departed from his CEO role, it was only a matter of time before his “right hand man” did the same. His contract was due to expire at season’s end, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Later today, Craig Mish will have more insight on the timing and ramifications of this change on a new episode of Swings and Mishes.
- Sandy Alcantara threw seven-plus innings for a 10th straight start and became the first MLB pitcher this season to toss multiple complete games.
- On the 2022 Prospects Live MLB Mock Draft, acting Marlins GM Ian Smith selected prep shortstop Jackson Holliday with the No. 6 overall pick.
- Former No. 1 overall pick Mark Appel (now with the Phillies) made his emotional major league debut with a scoreless inning of relief.
- Michael Govier of the Pallazzo Podcast composed a parody song about Jon Berti and the fantasy baseball value he provides as MLB’s leading base-stealer.
