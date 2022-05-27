 clock menu more-arrow no yes
MAKE YOUR FISH PICKS Updated props are up for Marlins vs. Braves series

Filed under:

Offishial news, 5/27/22: Roster shuffle; Braves series; international free agency

Today’s Marlins news roundup also includes an updated mock draft from MLB Pipeline.

By Ely Sussman
/ new
Miami Marlins relief pitcher Richard Bleier (35) reacts before being relieved against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning at Nationals Park. Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Fish Stripes Podcast Episodes

Scheduled Games for May 27, 2022 (all times ET)

MLB—Miami Marlins (road) vs. Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m.

Triple-A—Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (road) vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 6:35 p.m.

Double-A—Pensacola Blue Wahoos (home) vs. Mississippi Braves, 7:35 p.m.

High-A—Beloit Sky Carp (home) vs. Lansing Lugnuts, doubleheader beginning at 6:05 p.m.

Low-A—Jupiter Hammerheads (home) vs. Clearwater Threshers, 6:30 p.m.

  • Thursday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville lost, 6-5 (F/10); Double-A Pensacola lost, 13-9; High-A Beloit was postponed due to rain; Low-A Jupiter won, 9-5. Unremarkable performance for Edward Cabrera (4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K, 0 HR), but I still believe his next start ought to come in the big leagues. Rough Marlins organizational debut for right-hander A.J. Ladwig out of the Pensacola bullpen (1.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, 1 HR). Holt Jones went six scoreless frames in his first-ever professional start.
  • The Marlins are getting reinforcements Richard Bleier and Joey Wendle back from the injured list. Nick Fortes was not among the players involved in Thursday’s roster moves, but Craig Mish of SportsGrid reports that he’ll be joining the team shortly, replacing Payton Henry as backup catcher.
  • The Marlins recently signed international amateur free agent infielders Mauricio Serrano (Venezuela) and Marco Vargas (Mexico). And they might not be done yet—they were among the five MLB teams in attendance to see 23-year-old Cuban RHP Bryan Chi at his first showcase.
  • On Instagram, Hayden Cantrelle posted a photo of his younger self wearing a Giants uniform following the news that he’s been traded to them.
  • Entering another new Marlins series, we have updated Fish Picks prop bets! Tonight’s Fish Stripes LIVE will go from 6:00-7:00 p.m. ET. Tune in via YouTube, Facebook or Twitter. Fish Stripes LIVE presented by Loupe.

More From Fish Stripes

Loading comments...