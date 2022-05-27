Fish Stripes Podcast Episodes
- Thursday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville lost, 6-5 (F/10); Double-A Pensacola lost, 13-9; High-A Beloit was postponed due to rain; Low-A Jupiter won, 9-5. Unremarkable performance for Edward Cabrera (4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K, 0 HR), but I still believe his next start ought to come in the big leagues. Rough Marlins organizational debut for right-hander A.J. Ladwig out of the Pensacola bullpen (1.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, 1 HR). Holt Jones went six scoreless frames in his first-ever professional start.
- The Marlins are getting reinforcements Richard Bleier and Joey Wendle back from the injured list. Nick Fortes was not among the players involved in Thursday’s roster moves, but Craig Mish of SportsGrid reports that he’ll be joining the team shortly, replacing Payton Henry as backup catcher.
- The Marlins recently signed international amateur free agent infielders Mauricio Serrano (Venezuela) and Marco Vargas (Mexico). And they might not be done yet—they were among the five MLB teams in attendance to see 23-year-old Cuban RHP Bryan Chi at his first showcase.
- On Instagram, Hayden Cantrelle posted a photo of his younger self wearing a Giants uniform following the news that he’s been traded to them.
- Entering another new Marlins series, we have updated Fish Picks prop bets! Tonight’s Fish Stripes LIVE will go from 6:00-7:00 p.m. ET. Tune in via YouTube, Facebook or Twitter. Fish Stripes LIVE presented by Loupe.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 44.1% chance to win their series opener against the Braves. The Braves will be short-handed without Ronald Acuña Jr. (quad strain).
- Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline mocks Termarr Johnson to the Marlins with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft (just like our own Hector Rodriguez did earlier in the week).
- Trevor Rogers wants to normalize talking about mental health, writes Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic.
- Thanks to Jeremiah Geiger for once again having me on his Marlins IX podcast! We talked about Avisaíl García’s struggles, the center field dilemma and the Marlins’ reluctance to call up their best young players from Triple-A.
- Joe Frisaro and David Fernandez dropped a new Marlins prospects pod for the Five Reasons Sports Network.
