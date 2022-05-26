Marlins Game Coverage
Fish Stripes Podcast Episode
- Wednesday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville lost, 2-1; Double-A Pensacola won, 10-2; High-A Beloit won, 11-4; Low-A Jupiter lost, 9-8. Despite only five strikeouts, Eury Pérez had a scoreless outing and completed six innings for the first time in his professional career. Jon Berti, Richard Bleier and Joey Wendle all played for Jupiter and should be rejoining the big league roster this weekend against the Braves.
- Also on the injury front, Max Meyer (ulnar nerve irritation) is scheduled to throw on flat ground today, nine days since his last start. Jazz Chisholm Jr. (left hamstring tightness) went through his “full pregame routine” on Wednesday, per Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald. The Marlins expect him to avoid a trip to the IL.
- At 18-24, the Marlins are just as close to the worst record in the majors (Reds, 13-30) as they are to the nearest National League postseason spot (Giants and Cardinals, 24-19).
- In his Marlins debut, Willians Astudillo went 0-for-2 with a groundout and a flyout and played second base defensively.
- Former Marlins third-round draft pick Riley Mahan signed a minor league deal with the Giants.
- Join us for a special in-season edition of Marlins Jeopardy! The game show will be streaming tonight from 7:00-8:00 p.m. ET on YouTube/Facebook/Twitter. For anybody who’s unfamiliar, here is the playlist of our previous trivia competitions. Fish Stripes LIVE is presented by Loupe.
- Optimistic as usual, Kevin Barral discusses several of his favorite trade deadline targets aimed toward helping the Marlins contend in 2022.
- I revisited the Marlins’ acquisition of Starling Marte and how lopsided that deal turned out to be.
- Left-hander Luis Palacios has been added to our collection of Marlins minor league highlights. Palacios has issued only 39 career walks in 257 2⁄3 innings pitched.
