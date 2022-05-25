Marlins vs. Rays: Start time, how to watch and game thread—May 25, 2022

Welcome to Wednesday’s Marlins (18-23, +13 RD) vs. Rays (26-17, +16 RD) game thread. The Marlins have lost nine of their last 10 games at Tropicana Field.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Cody Poteet

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Rojas in, Joe Dunand out; Cooper and Aguilar swap 1B/DH

Pregame Roster Moves: Willians Astudillo selected from Triple-A Jacksonville, Anthony Bender (back stiffness) placed on 15-day injured list

Additional Notes: Jazz Chisholm Jr. (left hamstring tightness) remains sidelined...Poteet isn’t fully stretched out as a starter, but that won’t be an issue tonight. The Marlins bullpen has barely been used over the last three days and they are about to get another off day. Everybody’s arms are fresh...Stallings’ on-base percentage has skyrocketed from .271 to .307 over the last two games.

Rays Starting Lineup

RHP Drew Rasmussen

Notes: The Rays have won six straight games started by Rasmussen, and in 97 2⁄ 3 innings pitched since being traded to Tampa Bay last season, he owns a 2.40 earned run average...Margot (right hamstring strain) just returned from the injured list. He had gotten off to a sensational start to the season, making more contact and more loud contact than at any other point in his career...Franco owns an awful 051/.095/.051 slash line over his last 11 games, dragging down his overall production close to league average.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and J.P. Arencibia—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Kyle Sielaff and Rod Allen). Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Noah Berger is representing Fish Stripes at Tropicana Field as a credentialed reporter. Follow him on Twitter (@Trainboy100) for in-game updates. Louis Addeo-Weiss will handle the game recap article.

All four Marlins full-season minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

