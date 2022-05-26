Ely tells you what to expect from newly acquired super-utility player Luke Williams (spoiler alert: not much) and ponders the possible corresponding moves coming this weekend to accommodate the returns of Jon Berti, Joey Wendle and Richard Bleier from the injured list.

Enjoy Episode 164!

The five players most vulnerable to getting squeezed down to Triple-A Jacksonville: Joe Dunand, Erik González, Willians Astudillo, Bryan De La Cruz and Jesús Sánchez.

Read the replies and quote-tweets on this tweet to get a full picture of what fans are hoping for.

