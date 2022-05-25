 clock menu more-arrow no yes
TODAY'S GAME THREAD Marlins (C. Poteet) vs. Rays (D. Rasmussen)

Filed under:

Offishial news, 5/25/22: Mistreating minor leaguers; Pablo López projections

Today’s news roundup also includes a call for your Marlins Jeopardy trivia questions.

By Ely Sussman
/ new
Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Harold Ramirez (43) hits a home run during the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Tropicana Field. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Marlins Game Coverage

Fish Stripes Podcast Episode

My deepest condolences to the community of Uvalde, Texas, after Tuesday’s mass shooting which killed 19 children and two adults.

Scheduled Games for May 25, 2022 (all times ET)

MLB—Miami Marlins (road) vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 6:40 p.m.

Triple-A—Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (road) vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 11:05 a.m.

Double-A—Pensacola Blue Wahoos (home) vs. Mississippi Braves, 7:35 p.m.

High-A—Beloit Sky Carp (home) vs. Lansing Lugnuts, 7:35 p.m.

Low-A—Jupiter Hammerheads (home) vs. Clearwater Threshers, 6:30 p.m.

  • FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 39.7% chance to win their series finale against the Rays. That’s the third-lowest probability they’ve had for any game this season.
  • According to Advocates for Minor Leaguers, the Marlins are not paying their players for extended spring training work. Players are also being deprived of individual bedrooms in some cases. They are one of the few MLB organizations that’s failing in both of these areas.

  • We’ll be spending Thursday’s off day playing Marlins Jeopardy! Every episode features a full category of fan-submitted trivia. Here is the submission form.
  • Hector Rodriguez did his first 2022 mock draft of Marlins selections. This one covered the first three rounds.
  • Alex Aguirre of Lemon City Live spoke to Fish Stripes’ own Isaac Azout on the First Pitch 3:05 Podcast.
  • Man On Second Baseball’s Joe Frisaro visited Peter Pratt on Locked On Marlins (which is now available on YouTube).
  • Dan Szymborski of FanGraphs takes an updated look at the next half-decade of Pablo López’s projected performance.
  • Jazz Chisholm Jr. toured the MLB The Show studios.
  • A nationwide survey conducted by VegasInsider finds that LoanDepot Park has the best exterior appearance among MLB stadiums and ranks as the fourth “prettiest” overall.

More From Fish Stripes

Loading comments...