Marlins Game Coverage
Fish Stripes Podcast Episode
My deepest condolences to the community of Uvalde, Texas, after Tuesday’s mass shooting which killed 19 children and two adults.
- Tuesday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville won, 3-0; Double-A Pensacola lost, 5-2; High-A Beloit won, 2-1; Low-A Jupiter won, 6-0. Bryan Hoeing and Luis Palacios pitched eight scoreless innings apiece. The Blue Wahoos lost a game for the first time since May 8.
- Joey Wendle, Richard Bleier and Jon Berti are each on the verge of returning from the injured list, though Jesús Luzardo is moving at a more deliberate pace than originally expected. Willians Astudillo is on the Marlins taxi squad in case another healthy body is needed.
- The Mets and Giants played the “craziest game of the year.” The Mets scored nine unanswered runs at one point, but blew leads in the eighth and ninth innings. They are still a National League-best 16-8 in road games.
- It’s been a rough few days for former Marlins pitching prospects. Humberto Mejía (Starling Marte trade) was released by the Diamondbacks while Chris Vallimont (Lewin Díaz trade) is currently in DFA limbo—he’s likely to clear waivers and remain in the Twins organization.
- We tried something different on Tuesday’s Fish Stripes LIVE, bringing on Rays expert Mat Germain to dissect a Marlins opponent in thorough detail. Fish Stripes LIVE is presented by Loupe.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 39.7% chance to win their series finale against the Rays. That’s the third-lowest probability they’ve had for any game this season.
- According to Advocates for Minor Leaguers, the Marlins are not paying their players for extended spring training work. Players are also being deprived of individual bedrooms in some cases. They are one of the few MLB organizations that’s failing in both of these areas.
Today, we unveil the fourth part of our Minor League Progress Report with a look at the NL East.— Advocates for Minor Leaguers (@MiLBAdvocates) May 24, 2022
The @Marlins join the @Angels as the only teams so far to come up short on both extended spring training pay and housing. Their players and fans deserve better. pic.twitter.com/4NVgvPbAnO
- We’ll be spending Thursday’s off day playing Marlins Jeopardy! Every episode features a full category of fan-submitted trivia. Here is the submission form.
- Hector Rodriguez did his first 2022 mock draft of Marlins selections. This one covered the first three rounds.
- Alex Aguirre of Lemon City Live spoke to Fish Stripes’ own Isaac Azout on the First Pitch 3:05 Podcast.
- Man On Second Baseball’s Joe Frisaro visited Peter Pratt on Locked On Marlins (which is now available on YouTube).
- Dan Szymborski of FanGraphs takes an updated look at the next half-decade of Pablo López’s projected performance.
- Jazz Chisholm Jr. toured the MLB The Show studios.
- A nationwide survey conducted by VegasInsider finds that LoanDepot Park has the best exterior appearance among MLB stadiums and ranks as the fourth “prettiest” overall.
Loading comments...