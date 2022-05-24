Marlins vs. Rays: Start time, how to watch and game thread—May 24, 2022

Welcome to Tuesday’s Marlins (18-22, +17 RD) vs. Rays (24-17, +12 RD) game thread.

It’s the opening game of a new series, which means we’ve got a special series preview article, free prop bets and an hour-long livestream with the Fish Stripes staff and special guests.

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Pablo López

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Dunand and Soler in, Bryan De La Cruz and Jazz Chisholm Jr. out; Cooper moves up from 3 to 1, Stallings moves up from 9 to 6

Additional Notes: It’s unclear how much Chisholm and Rojas will be available to contribute off the bench while battling hamstring and calf injuries, respectively...López has another opportunity to raise his career winning percentage over the .500 mark...Dunand is once again being deployed at second base, where he had no formal experience playing during his minor league career.

Rays Starting Lineup

LHP Shane McClanahan

Notes: Harold! The effervescent Colombian outfielder is set to face his original MLB team for the first time. Ramirez has been making more contact than ever (9.9 K%), but has yet to hit a home run in 2022...Franco owns an awful 057/.105/.057 slash line over his last 10 games, dragging down his overall production close to league average...McClanahan has pitched brilliantly so far during his sophomore season and his improved changeup is among the reasons why. Compared to 2021, he’s getting an extra two miles per hour of velocity separation between his fastball and change.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Noah Berger is representing Fish Stripes at Tropicana Field as a credentialed reporter. Follow him on Twitter (@Trainboy100) for in-game updates. Alex Krutchik will handle the game recap article.

All four Marlins full-season minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

