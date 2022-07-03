Marlins vs. Nationals: Start time, how to watch and game thread—July 3, 2022

Welcome to Sunday’s Marlins (36-40, +10 RD) vs. Nationals (29-51, -114 RD) game thread. Most of our survey respondents earlier this week said Pablo López is currently on track to miss out on an NL All-Star selection—let’s see if he can jolt himself back into the conversation today.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. The fifth inning of the contest has just begun and it runs through July 17.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Pablo López (140 ERA+ this season, career 110 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Stallings, Wendle and Williams in, Brian Anderson, Nick Fortes and Miguel Rojas out; Aguilar and Cooper swap 1B/DH

Additional Notes: For the first time on Saturday, Rojas bumped his season on-base percentage up to .300. He has committed only one error in his last 91 defensive chances. Respect Miggy Ro!...Anthony Bass, Steven Okert and Tanner Scott have each pitched full innings on back-to-back days. Don Mattingly rarely uses any arm on three straight days, particularly knowing that they are two weeks away from the next Marlins off day.

Nationals Starting Lineup

RHP Erick Fedde (91 ERA+ this season, career 83 ERA+)

Notes: Fedde has been inexplicably effective against the Marlins in eight career starts (1.70 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 48 K in 42.1 IP)...Soto (1.184 OPS in 27 plate appearances) has the most head-to-head history with López among active Nationals players...Bell is among the hottest hitter in baseball over the last two weeks, posting a 218 wRC+ with more walks than strikeouts.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino, J.P. Arencibia and Jessica Blaylock—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Glenn Geffner and Gaby Sanchez). Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Louis Addeo-Weiss will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

