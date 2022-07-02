Marlins vs. Nationals: Start time, how to watch and game thread—July 2, 2022

Welcome to Saturday’s Marlins (35-40, +8 RD) vs. Nationals (29-50, -112 RD) game thread. No more Marlins off days until the All-Star break—this marks the beginning of 17 straight games.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. The fifth inning of the contest has just begun and it runs through July 17.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Daniel Castano (164 ERA+ this season, career 128 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: De La Cruz and Fortes in, Jacob Stallings and Joey Wendle out; Berti switches from LF to 2B, Aguilar and Cooper swap 1B/DH

Additional Notes: Presumably, Wendle will be available to pinch hit in the later innings...Fortes continues to catch all of Castano’s starts.

Friday’s Nationals Starting Lineup (to be updated ASAP)

RHP Jackson Tetreault (96 ERA+ this season, career 96 ERA+)

Notes: Tetreault was called up to fill the Washington rotation spot vacated by Stephen Strasburg’s injury woes. The tall 26-year-old relies heavily on his four-seam fastball (59.8% usage) and cutter (28.8%)...Bell has been arguably MLB’s hottest hitter over the last two weeks, posting a 232 wRC+ with more walks than strikeouts.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and J.P. Arencibia—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Glenn Geffner and Gaby Sanchez). Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Kevin Barral will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

DraftKings Odds