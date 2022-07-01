Marlins vs. Nationals: Start time, how to watch and game thread—July 1, 2022

Welcome to Friday’s Marlins (34-40, +5 RD) vs. Nationals (29-49, -109 RD) game thread. No more Marlins off days until the All-Star break—this marks the beginning of 17 straight games.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Trevor Rogers (71 ERA+ this season, career 106 career ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Wendle in, Jorge Soler out; Berti switches from 2B to LF

Pregame Roster Moves: Joey Wendle activated from injured list and Billy Hamilton selected from Triple-A Jacksonville; Jorge Soler (bilateral pelvis inflammation) placed on 10-day injured list and Erik González designated for assignment

Additional Notes: Soler entered today with a team-leading 65 games started despite his on-and-off battles with back issues this season...Hamilton signed a minor league deal with the Marlins on June 20. The 31-year-old has 11.9 fWAR in his career, propped up by his terrific baserunning and defense...Every arm in the Marlins bullpen has had at least two straight days of rest thanks to Sandy Alcantara’s complete game and Thursday’s off day.

Nationals Starting Lineup

RHP Josiah Gray (105 ERA+ this season, career 87 ERA+)

Pregame Roster Moves: RHP Mason Thompson activated from the injured list and C Tres Barrera recalled from Triple-A Rochester; C Riley Adams optioned to Rochester and LHP Sam Clay designated for assignment

Notes: This will be his Gray’s sixth career start against the Marlins. He’s 5-for-5 so far with what I’d consider “respectable” outings, most recently going five scoreless frames on June 8...In the midst of a horrendous season, the Nationals are currently playing their best baseball with a 6-3 record over the last nine games (and two of those losses came by one-run margins).

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action except for Double-A Pensacola (rainout). Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

