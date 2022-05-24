The Miami Marlins lost their weekend series against the Atlanta Braves, but they finally won a one-run ballgame on Sunday. As disappointing as they’ve been, Miami is still bunched up in the middle of the NL East with Atlanta and Philadelphia.
The Rays are coming off a tough loss of their own, getting walked-off by the Orioles in the 11th inning of Sunday’s game. The Marlins will play a quick two games in St. Petersburg, take Thursday off, then play the Braves in Atlanta this weekend.
The series preview will give you all the details:
- Schedule, Watch, Listen
- Probable Pitchers
- Recent Lineups
- What To Watch For
- Poll: How Will This Series Play Out?
Schedule, Watch, Listen
Tuesday, May 24 at 6:40 pm
Wednesday, May 25 at 6:40 pm
- TV broadcast for both games: Bally Sports Florida
- Radio broadcast for both games: 940 AM WINZ, WAQI 710
Probable Pitchers
Tuesday: RHP Pablo López vs. LHP Shane McClanahan
- López: 1.57 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 27.0 K%, 21.3 HardContact% in 46.0 IP
- McClanahan: 2.33 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 36.7 K%, 20.3 HardContact% in 46.1 IP
Wednesday: TBA vs. RHP Drew Rasmussen
- TBA: Will update when announced
- Rasmussen: 2.33 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 22.4 K%, 28.5 HardContact% in 38.2 IP
Projected Lineups
What to watch for on...
Tuesday: Battle of the aces.
- NL ERA leader Pablo López matches up against Rays lefty Shane McClanahan.
- We know how great López is, so let’s give McClanahan some love. His 36.7% strikeout rate is the second-highest among all qualified starting pitchers. He doesn’t have one pitch he favors heavily in two-strike counts, splitting evenly between his curveball, changeup, and slider. All three of these pitches generate frequent whiffs and induce soft, ground ball contact.
Wednesday: Will the young studs be healthy?
- Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. left Sunday’s game after just two innings with left hamstring tightness.
- Rays’ Wander Franco has been sidelined with leg injuries over the past few days.
