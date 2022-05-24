Fish Stripes Podcast Episode
- Sandy Alcantara won his first career National League Player of the Week award thanks to two brilliant starts. He allowed one unearned run in 17 total innings against the Nationals and Braves.
- Jon Berti (COVID IL), Richard Bleier (COVID IL) and Joey Wendle (hamstring strain) will be rehabbing with the Low-A Jupiter Hammerheads this week. Barring unforeseen setbacks, they’ll each rejoin the Marlins active roster during this road trip.
- Miguel Rojas made his return as co-host of The Chris Rose Rotation presented by Jomboy Media, imagining what he’d do in an emergency pitching appearance and comparing Jorge Soler home runs to Giancarlo Stanton. He was joined by Jazz Chisholm Jr. during the second half of the episode. Among other things, they discussed how the higher seams on this year’s MLB baseballs impact the flight of the ball and even the way they grip it when throwing.
- We’ve got three livestreams scheduled for the next four days, including tonight’s preview of the Marlins vs. Rays series from 5:30-6:30 p.m. ET. Tune in and join the conversation on YouTube/Facebook/Twitter. Fish Stripes LIVE is presented by Loupe.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 45.9% chance to win their series opener vs. the Rays.
- Pablo López ranks 13th, Alcantara ranks 14th and Trevor Rogers ranks 44th on The List of top starting pitchers for fantasy baseball created by Nick Pollack of Pitcher List. Pollack analyzed every pitch that Alcantara threw in the eighth inning of his complete game.
- On Fish Bytes, Jordan McPherson and Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald have more reaction to Alcantara’s performance and importance to the Marlins.
- The Marlins returned to the “Solid Contenders” tier of the FanGraphs Power Rankings. They dropped from No. 18 to No. 20 on the MLB.com rankings.
- Louis Addeo-Weiss identifies the Dodgers as a potential midseason landing spot for López if he stays healthy while the Marlins fade from playoff contention.
- Kevin Barral compares the strengths and weaknesses of Marlins center fielders Jesús Sánchez and Bryan De La Cruz.
- Hector Rodriguez has a MLB Draft profile on prep infielder Termarr Johnson and highly recommends that the Marlins select him if still on the board with the No. 6 overall pick.
- Longtime Marlins pitcher Tom Koehler is now an agent representing current Marlins reliever Steven Okert. Christina De Nicola of MLB.com explains how that happened.
- Hayden Cantrelle vlogged about playing against his former team, the Biloxi Shuckers. Cantrelle is in the midst of an 0-for-16 slump that has dropped his season slash line to .180/.311/.337.
- There is a new Locked On Marlins YouTube channel! That way you can see Peter Pratt’s jubilant face every day (frequently joined by a guest from within the Marlins community or an expert covering the upcoming opponent).
- Fish Stripes’ own Isaac Azout talked about his experience in the LoanDepot Park press box covering the Marlins and reviewed the club’s performance through the first 40 games of the season with Alex Aguirre on the First Pitch 3:05 Podcast.
- Marlins Historian asks: What has been your favorite color scheme for the Fish?
Poll
Who will have the higher OPS at the end of the season?
-
54%
Bryan De La Cruz
-
45%
Jesús Sánchez
