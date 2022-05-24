Fish Stripes will be starting off every new week of the Minor League Baseball season by posting updated leaderboards for Marlins MiLB players. I have selected a handful of key categories for hitting and pitching prospects. Beneath the stats, I have embedded homemade highlight reels of players who performed particularly well during their previous series.

The threshold to qualify for the leaderboards is determined by the number of weeks we are into the regular season multiplied by 10 plate appearances/batters faced.

Hitting Leaders (min. 70 PA)

Who’s Hot?

Díaz (Jacksonville) had seven runs batted in last week. He’s up to 37 in 38 Triple-A games in 2022.

Pitching Leaders (min. 70 BF)

Who’s Hot?

Quick list of stats Pensacola pitchers lead the league in:



-Team ERA (3.12)

-Starter ERA (3.56)

-Bullpen ERA (2.54)

-Team K/9 (11.3)

-Bullpen K/9 (13.4)

-Team WHIP (1.12)

-Starter WHIP (1.15)

-Bullpen WHIP (1.09)

-Team AVG (.206)

-Starter AVG (.224)

-Bullpen AVG (.180) pic.twitter.com/Q82s6of5ZF — Pensacola Blue Wahoos (@BlueWahoosBBall) May 23, 2022

The Blue Wahoos bullpen continues to perform at an otherworldly level. Due to a week of COVID-related cancellations, lefty Josh Simpson once again fell below the qualified threshold. He has struck out more than half of all batters faced without allowing a run.

Brigham (Jacksonville) is on his own insane strikeout binge. The fastball velocity is not quite what it was pre-injury, but the Marlins cannot hold him down on the farm much longer considering his swing-and-miss upside. The 30-year-old has picked up 17 of his last 19 outs via K.

I’m thrilled with what I’ve seen from Edward Cabrera (Jacksonville) in his last several starts. His ability to steal strikes with his curveball bodes well for better results once he’s back in The Show. Here is more on the quality of Cabrera’s stuff from Eric Longenhagen of FanGraphs.