- The Marlins enter Tuesday with sole possession of second place in the National League East division. Last season, they did not spend a single day above third.
- The 2022 Fish Picks form has been updated with six props for the Marlins vs. Cardinals series. Keep that link bookmarked and check back prior to every series to make your free picks! The points leader at the end of the “first inning” (April 28) gets their choice of any Marlins-related BreakingT t-shirt.
- Our series preview livestream runs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. ET on the Fish Stripes YouTube, Facebook and Twitter accounts. We want all of you in the comments so that the staff can amplify your Marlins takes and debate topics. Fish Stripes LIVE is presented by Loupe.
- FiveThirtyEight gives the Marlins a 45% chance to win their series opener against the Cardinals.
- On Monday, LoanDepot Park hosted the Jackie Robinson Classic between Northwestern Senior and North Miami Beach Senior High. Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald has additional coverage of the game.
- Ronald Acuña Jr. (torn right ACL) begins a minor league rehab assignment tonight with the Braves Triple-A Gwinnett affiliate (coincidentally facing the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp). David O’Brien of The Athletic reports that May 6 is his tentative return date to the majors—that’d be about 10 months removed from the injury.
- Sandy Alcantara ranks sixth, Trevor Rogers ranks 24th, Pablo López ranks 30th, Jesús Luzardo ranks 46th and Elieser Hernandez ranks 79th on The List of top starting pitchers for fantasy baseball created by Nick Pollack of Pitcher List.
- Old Friend updates: Derek Dietrich (Yankees) and Ross Detwiler (Reds) just signed minor league deals to keep their playing careers going.
- Congrats to Pablo and Kaylee López! After nearly six years together, the couple got married on Monday. They originally met in Iowa in 2016 when Pablo—then with the Mariners organization—was assigned to the Low-A Clinton LumberKings. Fish Stripes wishes them a lifetime of happiness together.
