Marlins Injury Updates: Luzardo, Wendle, Bleier, Berti and more

The Miami Marlins are currently going through their first big injury epidemic of the season, both literally and figuratively. The major league squad currently has six players on the injured list and others in day-to-day limbo hoping to avoid the IL, including notable starters.

Let’s get you updated on their statuses.

Jesús Luzardo

Luzardo was placed on the injured list May 15—retroactive to May 12—with a left forearm strain. He left his start on May 10 against the Arizona Diamondbacks after only 2 ⅔ innings, giving up four earned runs.

After the outing, Luzardo told reporters: “Didn’t really feel anything when I was pitching, but after, it was kinda sore, tough to bounce back. We just wanna be smart and get on top of it.”

The 24-year-old was eligible to come off the IL this weekend, but the team announced that he is back in Miami going through strengthening rehab. As he has not even begun throwing yet as of May 24, it is likely he will need at least one minor league rehab start to build up his stamina again. The best-case scenario would be an early June return to the active roster.

Luzardo has a 4.03 ERA and 41 strikeouts over 29 innings this season.

Joey Wendle

Wendle left the game early on May 11 against the Diamondbacks with right hamstring tightness, the same injury that caused him to miss three games earlier in May. The Marlins placed him on the 10-day injured list and he’s already eligible to be reinstated.

Wendle played in his first rehab game on Tuesday with Single-A Jupiter. He started at third base and played seven innings, going 1-for-4 with a single. Although he’s missing his reunion with the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, all signs point to him joining the Fish on the next leg of their road trip in Atlanta.

The 32-year-old has hit .304 with two home runs and four stolen bases over 87 plate appearances this season.

Richard Bleier and Jon Berti

Both Bleier and Berti were placed on the COVID-19-related injury list during the Marlins’ visit to San Diego earlier this month due to positive tests. Like Wendle, their return to the majors is mere days away.

Bleier made a rehab start with Triple-A Jacksonville on May 22, he allowed zero runs, struck out two and allowed two hits with no walks across 1 ⅓ innings. He is expected to pitch in another rehab game with Jupiter on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Berti started at second base for Jupiter and played six innings, going 1-for-3 with a double. One more mostly full game should have him good to go.

More notes:

-Jazz Chisholm Jr. was out of the lineup again on Tuesday with hamstring tightness. He has been out since May 22 and is currently day-to-day.

-Miguel Rojas was also missing from the lineup with a calf injury that has kept him sidelined since May 22. He is “optimistic” about returning to action on Wednesday, per Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald.

-Braxton Garrett (left shoulder impingement) is rejoining the Triple-A Jacksonville rotation on Sunday. Max Meyer (ulnar nerve irritation) is not listed as a scheduled starter for any of Jacksonville’s games this week.

-Sixto Sánchez is throwing from 90 feet.