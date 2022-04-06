2022 MLB Draft Profile: Dylan Lesko

Position: RHP Height: 6’2″ Weight: 195 pounds School: Buford HS (GA Commitment: Vanderbilt

Dylan Lesko is a right-handed pitching prospect that plays for the Buford Wolves. In a hitter-heavy 2022 draft class, this prep arm stands out as one of the top prospects on the mound. Lesko has already signed his NLI with the Vanderbilt Commodores.

At 6’2”, 195 pounds, Lesko is a tall, athletic pitching prospect who presents some upper body strength with long arms and legs.

Lesko has a quality three-pitch mix that’s highlighted by his fastball. Lesko’s fastball usually sits 92-95 mph but has been clocked at 97mph with lots of arm-side run and sink. The Georgia native also has one of the best changeups in this draft class. His breaking ball will need work—he doesn’t really use his curveball much because he can dominate high school competition with his heater and cambio alone.

Strengths

Plus-plus changeup

Mid-90s live fastball

Strike thrower

Good size

High pitching IQ

Frontline starter potential

Weaknesses

Needs to work on his curveball

Needs to improve on command

Will need to fill out his long frame

Pro Comparison: Luis Castillo

Projection: Top 10 pick

Bottom Line

Dylan Lesko is a top prospect in the 2022 MLB Draft and might be the best prep pitcher since Hunter Greene or MacKenzie Gore. Lesko was also the first-ever junior to win the Gatorade National Player of the Year.

Recently, the Marlins included their Competitive Balance Round B draft pick in a trade for bullpen help. That shrinks their 2022 bonus pool and seemingly makes it more likely that they’ll use their first-rounder on a prep player who can be had at underslot value. If they decide to make additional win-now trades in the coming months involving top pitching prospects, Lesko would become an even more logical target.