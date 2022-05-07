 clock menu more-arrow no yes
TODAY'S GAME THREAD Marlins (P. López) vs. Padres (S. Manaea)

Marlins vs. Padres: Start time, how to watch and game thread—May 7, 2022

Pablo López and Sean Manaea will start Saturday’s Marlins vs. Padres game at Petco Park. Full lineups and game notes in here.

By Ely Sussman
Mary Holt-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to Saturday’s Marlins (12-14, +1 RD) vs. Padres (18-9, +22 RD) game thread. Entering tonight, only the woeful Athletics have a longer active losing streak than Miami does.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr. (193 wRC+ this season, career 106 wRC+)
  2. DH Jesús Aguilar (126, 113)
  3. 1B Garrett Cooper (120, 119)
  4. LF Jorge Soler (77, 110)
  5. RF Avisaíl García (37, 102)
  6. SS Miguel Rojas (40, 86)
  7. CF Bryan De La Cruz (169, 121)
  8. C Jacob Stallings (45, 86)
  9. 3B Joe Dunand (N/A, N/A)

RHP Pablo López

López’s 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Baseball Savant

Additional Notes: The Marlins continue to lean hard into platooning by sitting Joey Wendle and Jesús Sánchez. That, plus the likely COVID-related absence of Jon Berti, sets the stage for Dunand’s major league debut. The former second-round draft pick has a .255/.368/.426 slash line (117 wRC+) in 57 plate appearances with Triple-A Jacksonville this season.

Padres Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Jake Cronenworth (96 wRC+ this season, career 116 wRC+)
  2. 3B Ha-Seong Kim (147, 87)
  3. DH Manny Machado (215, 122)
  4. 1B Eric Hosmer (194, 108)
  5. LF Jurickson Profar (111, 90)
  6. CF Trent Grisham (62, 102)
  7. C Jorge Alfaro (94, 89)
  8. RF Matt Beaty (-5, 97)
  9. SS C.J. Abrams (69, 69)

LHP Sean Manaea

Manaea’s 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Baseball Savant

Notes: Alfaro has caught all five of Manaea’s previous starts this season. The 30-year-old southpaw has been terrific with runners in scoring position so far (opponents batting 3-for-22 with a .413 OPS)...Dennis Lin of The Athletic explored the circuitous route that right-hander Steven Wilson took to the big leagues. Wilson record his first career save on Friday.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 8:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and J.P. Arencibia in the booth—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Glenn Geffner and Rod Allen). Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

I will handle the game recap article.

All four Marlins full-season minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

DraftKings Odds

