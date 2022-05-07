Marlins vs. Padres: Start time, how to watch and game thread—May 7, 2022

Welcome to Saturday’s Marlins (12-14, +1 RD) vs. Padres (18-9, +22 RD) game thread. Entering tonight, only the woeful Athletics have a longer active losing streak than Miami does.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Pablo López

Additional Notes: The Marlins continue to lean hard into platooning by sitting Joey Wendle and Jesús Sánchez. That, plus the likely COVID-related absence of Jon Berti, sets the stage for Dunand’s major league debut. The former second-round draft pick has a .255/.368/.426 slash line (117 wRC+) in 57 plate appearances with Triple-A Jacksonville this season.

Congrats to my nephew @Joedunand on getting the call-up to the big leagues! Hard work pays off. Go crush it! @Marlins @MLB pic.twitter.com/ZjTVgZwfnD — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) May 7, 2022

Padres Starting Lineup

LHP Sean Manaea

Notes: Alfaro has caught all five of Manaea’s previous starts this season. The 30-year-old southpaw has been terrific with runners in scoring position so far (opponents batting 3-for-22 with a .413 OPS)...Dennis Lin of The Athletic explored the circuitous route that right-hander Steven Wilson took to the big leagues. Wilson record his first career save on Friday.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 8:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and J.P. Arencibia in the booth—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Glenn Geffner and Rod Allen). Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

