Marlins vs. Padres: Start time, how to watch and game thread—May 7, 2022

Welcome to Saturday’s Marlins (12-14, +1 RD) vs. Padres (18-9, +22 RD) game thread. Entering tonight, only the woeful Athletics have a longer active losing streak than Miami does.
Our free Marlins prop bets contest has returned...with a few tweaks.
Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. I have divided the Marlins schedule into nine separate “innings” and will be awarding a BreakingT t-shirt to each inning’s points leader. The second inning runs from April 29 through May 18.
Marlins Game Notes
Marlins Starting Lineup
- 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr. (193 wRC+ this season, career 106 wRC+)
- DH Jesús Aguilar (126, 113)
- 1B Garrett Cooper (120, 119)
- LF Jorge Soler (77, 110)
- RF Avisaíl García (37, 102)
- SS Miguel Rojas (40, 86)
- CF Bryan De La Cruz (169, 121)
- C Jacob Stallings (45, 86)
- 3B Joe Dunand (N/A, N/A)
RHP Pablo López
Additional Notes: The Marlins continue to lean hard into platooning by sitting Joey Wendle and Jesús Sánchez. That, plus the likely COVID-related absence of Jon Berti, sets the stage for Dunand’s major league debut. The former second-round draft pick has a .255/.368/.426 slash line (117 wRC+) in 57 plate appearances with Triple-A Jacksonville this season.
Congrats to my nephew @Joedunand on getting the call-up to the big leagues! Hard work pays off. Go crush it! @Marlins @MLB pic.twitter.com/ZjTVgZwfnD— Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) May 7, 2022
Padres Starting Lineup
- 2B Jake Cronenworth (96 wRC+ this season, career 116 wRC+)
- 3B Ha-Seong Kim (147, 87)
- DH Manny Machado (215, 122)
- 1B Eric Hosmer (194, 108)
- LF Jurickson Profar (111, 90)
- CF Trent Grisham (62, 102)
- C Jorge Alfaro (94, 89)
- RF Matt Beaty (-5, 97)
- SS C.J. Abrams (69, 69)
LHP Sean Manaea
Notes: Alfaro has caught all five of Manaea’s previous starts this season. The 30-year-old southpaw has been terrific with runners in scoring position so far (opponents batting 3-for-22 with a .413 OPS)...Dennis Lin of The Athletic explored the circuitous route that right-hander Steven Wilson took to the big leagues. Wilson record his first career save on Friday.
How to Watch/Listen/Follow
First pitch is scheduled for 8:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and J.P. Arencibia in the booth—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Glenn Geffner and Rod Allen). Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.
I will handle the game recap article.
All four Marlins full-season minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.
