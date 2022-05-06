Marlins vs. Padres: Start time, how to watch and game thread—May 6, 2022

Welcome to Friday’s Marlins (12-13, +2 RD) vs. Padres (17-9, +21 RD) game thread. Entering tonight, only the woeful Reds and Athletics have longer active losing streaks than Miami does.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Sandy Alcantara

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Berti and Stallings in, Payton Henry and Jorge Soler out; Cooper moves up from 4 to 3, Wendle moves up from 7 to 4, Sánchez moves down from 4 to 7; Aguilar and Cooper swap 1B/DH

Additional Notes: Brian Anderson placed on injured list (no injury designation), Bryan De La Cruz recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville

Additional Notes: The Marlins choose to keep COVID-related issues confidential (policy varies from team to team). We can’t 100% confirm what’s going on with Anderson, but the vagueness of his situation would suggest that he is sidelined due to either symptoms or a positive test...Aguilar is riding a 19-game on-base streak and his .374 OBP overall is on pace to be a career high...I don’t understand the Marlins’ handling of Stallings, refusing to give him full games off when he’s already performing below expectations. This will be his 25th appearance, tied with Sean Murphy for the heaviest workload among MLB catchers.

Padres Starting Lineup

RHP Yu Darvish

Notes: Manager Bob Melvin missed Thursday’s game with a non-COVID illness, so bench coach Ryan Christenson filled in...With All-Star closer Taylor Rogers pitching full innings each of the previous two days, perhaps the Marlins catch a break and the Padres choose to rest him (regardless of whether there is a save situation). Rogers has tossed 11 2⁄ 3 scoreless innings this season.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and J.P. Arencibia in the booth—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Glenn Geffner and Rod Allen). Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

I will handle the game recap article.

All four Marlins full-season minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

