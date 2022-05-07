For the second straight night, Manny Machado asserted himself as the best player on the field. The Padres star scored the first run of Friday’s game and knocked in a critical insurance run later on, sending the Marlins to a 3-2 loss. It is Miami’s sixth straight defeat.

I felt Sandy Alcantara’s pure stuff was as outstanding as he’s had in any start this season. His final line doesn’t do it justice.

Alcantara was on the verge of escaping the first inning unscatched, painting the top of the strike zone against Machado at 100 miles per hour in a full count. Home plate umpire James Hoye took Machado’s side on the borderline pitch. Eric Hosmer capitalized on the opportunity with an RBI double.

Fast-forward to the bottom of the fifth, Miguel Rojas committed his first error of the season. He misfired high on his throw trying to retire the speedy C.J. Abrams on a slow grounder.

Without these circumstances negatively impacting him, Alcantara was poised to give the Marlins a traditional quality start. Instead, Don Mattingly went to his bullpen after 4 2⁄ 3 innings.

Jesús Aguilar detonated on a Yu Darvish cutter to make it a 3-2 score.

Jesús Aguilar's 20-game on-base streak matches Trea Turner for the longest in MLB this season — Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) May 7, 2022

Marlins batters produced each of the five longest batted balls of the game, according to Statcast, but only that one cleared the fence. If you need something to giggle at, here is Paul Severino’s flubbed call on Bally Sports Florida from a separate Agui plate appearance, severely overestimating the ball’s trajectory:

Presented without comment pic.twitter.com/i8q4vqQIkD — Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) May 7, 2022

Richard Bleier, Tanner Scott and Cody Poteet combined for 3 1⁄ 3 innings of hitless relief. It must have been an especially memorable outing for Poteet considering he’s a San Diego native.

Rookie right-hander Steven Wilson flirted with danger, but ultimately stranded the potential tying run on third base in the top of the ninth inning to convert his first career save. The Marlins offense went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position, including 0-for-3 against Wilson.

I’m obligated to remind you that each of the last five Marlins losses have come by one-run margins. According to Stathead, that kind of streak is unprecedented in franchise history.

Pablo López and Sean Manaea are the probable starters for Saturday’s contest at 8:40 p.m ET.