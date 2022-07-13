Marlins vs. Pirates: Start time, how to watch and game thread—July 13, 2022

Welcome to Wednesday’s Marlins (41-45, +1 RD) vs. Pirates (38-50, -124 RD) game thread. Since the franchise’s ownership change, the Marlins have lost 14 of their 20 games against Pittsburgh (h/t @DeepSea_Takes, Twitter).

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. The fifth inning of the contest has just begun and it runs through July 17.

Pirates Starting Lineup

RHP JT Brubaker (96 ERA+ this season, career 87 ERA+)

Notes: The Bucs are in the midst of a season-best four-game winning streak...Not really known for his offensive prowess, Marisnick has homered on back-to-back days for the first time since 2017...Brubaker has an 0-6 record in road starts this season despite underlying stats that are practically identical to his home numbers.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Pablo López (141 ERA+ this season, career 111 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: García and Stallings in, Garrett Cooper and Miguel Rojas out; Wendle switches from 2B to SS, Berti switches from LF to 2B, Aguilar switches from DH to 1B, Fortes switches from C to DH, De La Cruz switches from RF to LF.

Additional Notes: Cooper is day-to-day with a left knee contusion suffered during Tuesday’s game...Finally, Fortes has convinced Don Mattingly to start him at designated hitter! First time that’s happened this season.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Noah Berger and Isaac Azout will be representing Fish Stripes at LoanDepot as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@Trainboy100 and @IsaacAzout) for in-game updates. Isaac will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

