Marlins vs. Pirates: Start time, how to watch and game thread—July 14, 2022

Welcome to Thursday’s Marlins (42-45, +2 RD) vs. Pirates (38-51, -125 RD) game thread.

Pirates Starting Lineup

RHP Zach Thompson (96 ERA+ this season, career 112 ERA+)

Notes: Thompson’s season workload is similar to what it was for the Marlins in 2021, but his effectiveness has dipped. His home run/fly ball ratio has skyrocketed (from 5.9% to 14.9%) and he isn’t missing as many bats. Opponents have adjusted to his cutter, making way more quality contact against the right-hander’s signature pitch.

Had the chance pregame to talk to Pirates Pitcher and former Marlin @zachthompson11



Huge thank you to Zach; it was great meeting him, and he is one of the nicest people in baseball



I ask Zach about:

•His return to Miami

•His favorite Marlins memory



And More!!! pic.twitter.com/EhCWUc8dNa — Daniel (@Drodyyy) July 11, 2022

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Braxton Garrett (96 ERA+ this season, career 89 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Hamilton, Rojas and Williams in, Jesús Sánchez and Jacob Stallings and Joey Wendle out; García switches from RF to DH, Fortes switches from DH to C, De La Cruz switches from LF to RF.

Additional Notes: Garrett Cooper is day-to-day with a left knee contusion suffered during Tuesday’s game. Sánchez, originally included in the lineup, was scratched within an hour of first pitch...Anderson has disappointed in 15 games since returning from the injured list with only two extra-base hits, strikeouts in 35% of his plate appearances and erratic fielding.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can watch on MLB Network or stream on MLB.TV.

Noah Berger will be representing Fish Stripes at LoanDepot as a credentialed reporter. Follow him on Twitter (@Trainboy100) for in-game updates. He will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

