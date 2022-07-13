2022 MLB Draft Profile: Zach Neto

Position: INF Height: 6’0″ Weight: 185 pounds School: Campbell

Zach Neto is a 6’0”, 185-pound middle infield prospect who plays for the Campbell Camels. Neto is one of the more intriguing prospects in this draft class since he posted video game-like numbers but didn’t play against the best competition.

Neto spent three seasons with Campbell. During his freshman season, Neto only played in three games and reached base twice in six plate appearances. He did have amazing summer in the South Florida Collegiate League as he slashed .439/.537/.765 with 43 hits, ten doubles, six home runs, and a 1.302 OPS.

As a sophomore, Neto earned a starting role and made the most of it with a monster season for the Camels. Neto slashed .405/.488/.746 with 70 hits, seventeen doubles, three triples, twelve home runs, 58 RBIs, and a 1.234 OPS.

Campbell SS Zach Neto is *really* making up for lost time this weekend. Three homers in two games this weekend. Average up to .400.



Steals bases, walks, slugs... the kid even pitches for his school.



He'll be a high pick in July.

The Miami native followed up his huge sophomore season with an even better junior campaign. Neto slashed .407/.515/.769 with 81 hits, 23 doubles, fifteen home runs, 50 RBIs, nineteen stolen bases, 39 walks, and a 1.289 OPS. That earned him 2022 All-American honors.

Strengths

Excellent bat-to-ball skills

Advanced plate approach

Power potential

Plus arm strength

Quick hands and good footwork

Consistently finds barrels

Weaknesses

Played lesser competition in the Big South Conference

Unorthodox batting stance

Pull-happy hitter

Pro Comparison: Ke’Bryan Hayes

Projection: 1st Round

Bottom Line

Zach Neto has risen on MLB teams’ draft boards after another impressive season at Campbell. Neto’s numbers would make a candidate to be the first pick of the draft if he was doing that at an ACC or SEC program. He is comfortably expected to go in the first round but could even sneak into the top ten.

Neto could make an immediate impact on whichever team drafts him.

Neto played all four infield positions at Campbell but is projected to settle in at third and/or second at the next level.

If the top Marlins draft targets are off the board at six, Miami could select Neto and try to sign him under-slot value. In that scenario, they’ll be able to use their extra bonus pool money to pursue more high-valued prospects later in the draft.