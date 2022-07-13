 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2022 MLB Draft Profile: Zach Neto

Should the Marlins select Neto if he’s available with their first-round draft pick?

By Hector Rodriguez
/ new
Zach Neto of Brewster catches Pres Cavanaugh of Harwich in a pickle at second. Harwich Brewster Cape League Ron Schloerb/Cape Cod Times via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Position: INF

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 185 pounds

School: Campbell

Zach Neto is a 6’0”, 185-pound middle infield prospect who plays for the Campbell Camels. Neto is one of the more intriguing prospects in this draft class since he posted video game-like numbers but didn’t play against the best competition.

Neto spent three seasons with Campbell. During his freshman season, Neto only played in three games and reached base twice in six plate appearances. He did have amazing summer in the South Florida Collegiate League as he slashed .439/.537/.765 with 43 hits, ten doubles, six home runs, and a 1.302 OPS.

As a sophomore, Neto earned a starting role and made the most of it with a monster season for the Camels. Neto slashed .405/.488/.746 with 70 hits, seventeen doubles, three triples, twelve home runs, 58 RBIs, and a 1.234 OPS.

The Miami native followed up his huge sophomore season with an even better junior campaign. Neto slashed .407/.515/.769 with 81 hits, 23 doubles, fifteen home runs, 50 RBIs, nineteen stolen bases, 39 walks, and a 1.289 OPS. That earned him 2022 All-American honors.

Strengths

  • Excellent bat-to-ball skills
  • Advanced plate approach
  • Power potential
  • Plus arm strength
  • Quick hands and good footwork
  • Consistently finds barrels

Weaknesses

  • Played lesser competition in the Big South Conference
  • Unorthodox batting stance
  • Pull-happy hitter

Pro Comparison: Ke’Bryan Hayes

Projection: 1st Round

2022 MLB Draft Profile: Cam Collier

2022 MLB Draft Profile: Jacob Berry

2022 MLB Draft Profile: Elijah Green

2022 MLB Draft Profile: Jace Jung

2022 MLB Draft Profile: Brooks Lee

2022 MLB Draft Profile: Termarr Johnson

2022 MLB Draft Profile: Druw Jones

2022 MLB Draft Profile: Kevin Parada

2022 MLB Draft Profile: Gavin Cross

2022 MLB Draft Profile: Chase DeLauter

2022 MLB Draft Profile: Dylan Lesko

Bottom Line

Zach Neto has risen on MLB teams’ draft boards after another impressive season at Campbell. Neto’s numbers would make a candidate to be the first pick of the draft if he was doing that at an ACC or SEC program. He is comfortably expected to go in the first round but could even sneak into the top ten.

Neto could make an immediate impact on whichever team drafts him.

Neto played all four infield positions at Campbell but is projected to settle in at third and/or second at the next level.

If the top Marlins draft targets are off the board at six, Miami could select Neto and try to sign him under-slot value. In that scenario, they’ll be able to use their extra bonus pool money to pursue more high-valued prospects later in the draft.

More From Fish Stripes

Loading comments...