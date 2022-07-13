Marlins Game Coverage
- Tuesday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville won, 4-0; Double-A Pensacola won, 2-1; High-A Beloit lost, 11-0; Low-A Jupiter lost, 4-1; FCL Marlins won, 7-4 (F/7); DSL Marlins lost, 6-5; DSL Miami lost, 12-7. Jorge Soler (Pensacola) went 1-for-4 in his first rehab game with a flyout, strikeout, single and lineout. Cody Poteet (Jacksonville) pitched three scoreless innings on 40 pitches while JJ Bleday homered for the 18th time this season. Osiris Johnson (Beloit) went 0-for-3 and played left field in his High-A debut. Across five rehab appearances, Cason Sherrod (FCL Marlins) has totaled seven scoreless innings. He could be joining Johnson with the Sky Carp soon.
- Garrett Cooper has been selected as an MLB All-Star, replacing the injured Bryce Harper on the National League roster. It’s the seventh time in franchise history that the Marlins have had three or more All-Star representatives.
- Our own Kevin Barral interviewed Sandy Alcantara about Miami’s All-Star delegation.
- The key to Cooper’s 2022 production? Simply staying healthy. How ironic that in his first game after receiving the news, he fouled a ball off the inside of his left knee and had to leave early. Cooper is doubtful to start tonight, but he expects to return in the coming days.
- The Louis Head era is over after only eight months. The injured right-hander was claimed off release waivers by the Orioles. Head pitched solidly out of the Marlins bullpen early in the season, but fell into an ugly slump prior to his IL stint (overall posting a 7.23 ERA, 5.26 FIP, .271 BAA in 23.2 IP). Strange timing for such a move. Head’s departure creates an opening on the Marlins 40-man roster.
- Any questions for Tanner Scott? The Marlins closer will be our guest on the next episode of Fish Stripes’ “What a Relief” podcast series.
- Chris Sale has made it back from a rib stress fracture and pitched well in his season debut (5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K).
- Kyle Schwarber and Juan Soto are the newest confirmed Home Run Derby participants.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 61.7% chance to win their next game vs. the Pirates.
- Hector Rodriguez’s final 2022 MLB Draft profile focuses on college infielder Zach Neto.
- On this day 25 years ago, Gary Sheffield homered twice in the same inning!
