Prospects within the same tier are largely interchangeable—considering their ceiling, floor, injury risk, position, room for development, ability to adjust and intangibles, I expect them to have similar career value.

The notes below were last updated on May 19, 2022.

13) C Joe Mack

Acquired via MLB Draft in 2021

2021 MiLB stats: .132/.373/.208, 86 wRC+ in 75 PA (Rk)

Current level: Low-A

2022 is age-19 season

14) OF Victor Mesa Jr.

Acquired via international free agency in 2018

2021 MiLB stats: .266/.316/.402, 93 wRC+ in 474 PA (A)

Current level: High-A

2022 is age-20 (turns 21 on September 8)

15) INF Yiddi Cappe

Acquired via international free agency in 2021

2021 MiLB stats: .270/.329/.402, 103 wRC+ in 216 PA (Rk)

Current level: Extended spring training

2022 is age-19 season (turns 20 on September 17)

16) RHP Zach McCambley

Acquired via MLB Draft in 2020

2021 MiLB stats: 4.36 ERA, 5.04 FIP, .249 BAA in 97.0 IP (A+/AA)

Current level: Double-A

2022 is age-23 season

17) C Nick Fortes

Acquired via MLB Draft in 2018

2021 MiLB stats: .245/.332/.367, 95 wRC+ in 378 PA (AA/AAA)

Current level: Triple-A

2022 is age-25 season

18) OF/1B Jerar Encarnación

Acquired via international free agency in 2015

2021 MiLB stats: .221/.308/.396, 97 wRC+ in 266 PA (AA/A)

Current level: Triple-A

2022 is age-24 season

19) C Payton Henry

Acquired via trade in 2021

2021 MiLB stats (post-trade): .188/.300/.391, 86 wRC+ in 80 PA (AAA)

Current level: MLB (projected to graduate from prospect list eligibility on June 20)

2022 is age-25 season (turns 25 on June 24)

20) INF Cody Morissette

Acquired via MLB Draft in 2021

2021 MiLB stats: .204/.308/.299, 73 wRC+ in 159 PA (A)

Current level: High-A

2022 is age-22 season

21) INF Nasim Nuñez

We're running out of space on the highlight reel for all these gems from @Diamonds_Nas23... #HereToStay #MakeItMiami pic.twitter.com/yD4jUQEtEt — Beloit Sky Carp (@beloitskycarp) May 19, 2022

Acquired via MLB Draft in 2019

2021 MiLB stats: .243/.366/.265, 89 wRC+ in 228 PA (A)

Current level: High-A

2022 is age-21 season (turns 22 on August 18)