- Sunday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville won, 3-1; Double-A Pensacola won, 4-3; High-A Beloit won, 6-5; Low-A Jupiter won, 7-4. That’s an organizational sweep! Lewin Díaz drove in all of Jacksonville’s runs and homered for the 18th time this season. With Díaz no longer prospect eligible, my Fish Prospects of the Week are Eury Pérez (Pensacola) and Nasim Nunez (Beloit), with honorable mentions to Zach McCambley (Pensacola) and Zach Zubia (Jupiter).
- Sandy Alcantara is officially an MLB All-Star for the second time in his career. The announcement was made shortly after Alcantara shoved seven scoreless innings against the Mets, the 12th straight outing that he’s gone seven-plus innings. His Marlins teammates congratulated him in the clubhouse after the game. The decision on whether he’ll start the Midsummer Classic for the National League will be made later this week.
- Miguel Rojas bumped into Jon Berti while catching a pop-up on Sunday. He remained in the game initially, but later departed with neck tightness. Rojas has taken only one full game off since June 1, so it’d be unsurprising if he took a breather tonight.
- Alex Carver of Fish On The Farm reports that Kahlil Watson has been sent away from the team while being held out for disciplinary issues. He last played on July 1.
- Revisiting our Marlins vs. Mets series predictions, most of the staff (not me) correctly picked a series split. Alcantara edged out Brandon Nimmo for Series MVP honors.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 62.7% chance to win their series opener against the Pirates.
- The Marlins currently have 8.0% odds of making the 2022 playoffs, 0.1% odds of winning the NL East division and 0.2% odds of a World Series title. At this time a week ago, those percentages were 7.1%, 0.3% and 0.3%, respectively.
- “Everything is going to revolve around being healthier,” Kim Ng says regarding the Marlins’ postseason chances (via Bill Ladson, MLB.com). Eight members of the club’s Opening Day roster are currently on the injured list (if you count Payton Henry, who’s on the Triple-A IL).
- The latest Sixto Sánchez update from Christina De Nicola of MLB.com is very bleak. His fastball velocity topped out at 91 miles per hour during Saturday’s bullpen session and he had poor command of his pitches. Sánchez and Hector Crespo (Marlins director of minor league operations) are saying the right things, but it would be unreasonable to expect any MLB production from Sánchez this season.
- Ian Lewis tells Walter Villa of Baseball America about his longtime friendship with fellow Bahamian Jazz Chisholm Jr. Lewis says he has put on 40 pounds—growing from 140 to 180—since signing with the Marlins as an international free agent three years ago.
- Speaking of international free agency, the Marlins have more money remaining in their 2021-22 bonus pool than any other MLB team ($663,700), according to Francys Romero. Romero also broke the news of them finalizing a deal with Cuban RHP Leandro Hernández.
