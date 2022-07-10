MIA 2, NYM 0: Sandy Seven, Fish Earn 4th Shutout

In his penultimate bid to start the National League All-Star game, Sandy Alcantara was more of the same, and by that, we mean more of baseball’s best pitcher in 2022.

Scattering 6 hits, Alcantara authored 7 scoreless innings, striking out 4 on 93 pitches in Sunday’s 2-0 victory over the Mets. The Marlins’ ace extends his streak of at least 7 innings pitched to 12 and lowers his season ERA to 1.73.

Sandy Alcantara just making Mets bats look silly pic.twitter.com/REMI0tNYqH — Starting 9 (@Starting9) July 10, 2022

In relief of their ace, Anthony Bass, Richard Bleier, and Tanner Scott - the latter converting his 12th save after suffering yesterday’s extra-inning loss - each worked scoreless innings. Bass, who worked a scoreless 8th, hasn’t allowed an earned run since June 13th.

• 7 shutout innings from Sandy Alcantara

• 3 shutout innings from Bass, Bleier, & Scott

• 2 runs in the 10th from Billy Hamilton's speed & Luke Hamilton's RBI



2-0 win & series split in New York @Marlins | #MakeItMiami pic.twitter.com/LtsCIXN8Ow — Bally Sports Florida: Marlins (@BallyMarlins) July 10, 2022

Per usual, though, the Marlins’ bats did little to muster any support for their ace as Taijuan Walker was on his A-game as well. Himself vying for his second All-Star selection, the right-hander matched Alcantara with 7 scoreless innings of his own, allowing just three singles (all to Jon Berti), whilst striking out 7.

Beyond the aforementioned Berti and a 3-hit day from New York’s Luis Guillorme, offense was hard to come by in the Big Apple, as home plate would remain untouched through the first 9 innings of play.

Come the 10th inning, though, Billy Hamilton’s 317th career stolen base and an ensuing errant throw from Mets’ catcher Tomás Nido made for the game’s first run.

Billy Hamilton does it again!!!!!!



Hamilton steals third and the wild throw brings in the first run of the ballgame @Marlins | #MakeItMiami pic.twitter.com/ygXuHMldTW — Bally Sports Florida: Marlins (@BallyMarlins) July 10, 2022

The Fish would add on thanks to a Luke Williams RBI-single. Since being recalled from the minors on June 29th, Williams has gone 4-8 with 2 RBI in 9 plate appearances.

Looking Ahead

The Marlins head home to Miami where they’ll host one more homestand prior to the All-Star break. The Fish begin another four-game series tomorrow against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Trevor Rogers (4-7, 5.57 ERA) will make his second career start versus Pittsburgh, and first in loanDepot Park. The Pirates have yet to announce a starter for Monday’s 6:40 opener.

Of Note