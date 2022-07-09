Coming into Saturday, the Marlins stood 2 games under .500. They had the opportunity to spoil the uniform number retirement day of Mets legend Keith Hernandez and clinch at least a split of the series with the NL East leaders. While the Marlins put up a good fight, it was the little things that lost them this one. Good teams find ways to win, but ultimately, this team beat themselves.

On the very first pitch, Jon Berti sent it to the right field corner, giving the Marlins a runner in scoring position right away. Then Garrett Cooper drew a walk, still with nobody out. During Jesús Aguilar’s at-bat, Carlos Carrasco threw a wild pitch on an 0-2 count, which got Jon Berti to 3rd. That didn’t matter, though, as James McCann committed a catcher’s interference to send Aguilar to first, loading the bases.

Now it’s time for scoring, right? Nope. Jesús Sánchez struck out for the first out and Avisaíl García grounded into a double play, ending the top of the 1st.

The most irritating part of that inning? If it weren’t for the catcher’s interference, Jesús Aguilar would’ve grounded into a double play that would’ve scored Jon Berti. In an error that was supposed to help the Marlins, it ended up shaving a run off the board.

Braxton Garrett started his outing on fire, retiring the first 7 batters he faced. He had an excellent start last time out against the Nationals, going 7 1⁄ 3 innings and allowing just 1 run. Expectations were a little lower against a stacked Mets lineup, but he answered early on.

The Mets got their first baserunner in the bottom of the 3rd on a Luis Guillorme walk, which gave the Mets a runner on with one out. This worked to no avail, though, as the Mets couldn’t get a hit the rest of the inning.

The scoring finally got started in the bottom of the 4th, as Pete Alonso took Braxton Garrett yard for a solo shot. That was Braxton Garrett’s first hit allowed of the game, yet a costly one. 1-0, Mets. Maybe, the Marlins wouldn’t have been down had they scored just one of their baserunners in the 1st inning. Just a thought.

In the top of the 6th, the Marlins once again put together a golden opportunity to score. Aguilar got on base for the third time with a single, followed by a Sánchez walk. García put a bandage on his not-so-great day with a single into left, loading the bases with one out. Did the Marlins score? Yes! Brian Anderson got down a double that scored Aguilar. Sánchez was called out at the plate, though, but the Marlins finally capitalized with RISP. 1-1, tie game.

Carlos Carrasco exited the game after Anderson’s RBI double, posting a final stat line of 5 2⁄ 3 innings, 7 hits, 2 ER, 2 walks, and 5 strikeouts. While he didn’t exactly pitch a great game, damage control kept his stats in a decent spot.

Tomás Nido replaced James McCann behind the plate for New York during the 6th inning. He struggled to receive a Seth Lugo fastball, which allowed García to score on a wild pitch and give the Marlins the lead, 2-1.

Braxton Garrett fought hard in the bottom of the 6th, but he came up just short of a quality start after allowing a 2-run shot to Francisco Lindor. You could sense that he was due, and it came right there. Mets took the lead for the second time, 3-2.

Garrett posted a final line of 5 2⁄ 3 innings, 3 hits, 3 ER, 1 walk and 3 strikeouts. Overall, not a bad outing, just unfortunate luck: 2 of the 3 hits he allowed were home runs.

Garrett Cooper ended the 7th inning on a groundout. The pitch before, he got a questionable call for a strike. Cooper appeared to have argued his side respectfully at the plate, but in the middle of the 7th, he continued to argue on the way back to the dugout and got himself tossed. Don Mattingly reverted to his early Marlins days by coming out to stick up for his guy, which led to his ejection as well. Not ideal to lose your best hitter and manager late in the game.

The Marlins got some momentum at the end of the 7th, as they caught Eduardo Escobar stealing. This came after the Mets successfully converted their challenge on the previous play, during an attempted double play.

Jesús Aguilar, have a day! How about a home run to add to today’s tally? A solo shot to left field tied this game at 3 apiece. Ottavino left one right over the plate for Aguilar as he lofted it into the left field stands. That was exactly what the Marlins needed!

Jesús Sánchez nearly joined the party with Aguilar, but a ball sent out to the warning track was caught by Ender Inciarte, which was an immaculate effort by him.

After some back and forth ball that led to no runs being scored, we headed to extra innings in one of the longer and more eventful games of the year.

Billy Hamilton pinch ran for Nick Fortes as the placed runner in extra innings, which worked right away. The Mets had a throwing error from shortstop to 3rd, as Hamilton got home on the error and took the lead. Jon Berti got to second on this as well.

Things were looking great for the Marlins to start the bottom half of the 10th after Tanner Scott started it off with two strikeouts. Unfortunately, Brian Anderson whiffed on a ground ball and it rolled into the outfield, allowing Canha to score. Then Nimmo sent a dribbler to Scott that was thrown past Aguilar, which allowed the winning run to score. Heartbreaker. I mean, what a gut-wrenching way to lose. Mets win, 5-4.

Don Mattingly’s Postgame Press Conference

What’s Next?

The Marlins get a pick-me-up Sunday afternoon when they look for a split in the series finale, as Sandy Alcantara will take the mound to face Taijuan Walker. Sandy needs no introduction: he’s arguably the best pitcher on the planet right now. Taijuan Walker is 7-2 this season with a 2.86 ERA, 61 strikeouts, and a 1.144 WHIP. Should be an entertaining pitching matchup, to say the least.

The first pitch is at 1:40 PM EST on Bally Sports Florida.