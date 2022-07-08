The 2022 MLB Draft is barely a week away as it will kick off on Sunday, July 17th. The Miami Marlins will have one of the earliest picks in each round due to their poor performance during the 2021 season which they finished with a 67-95 record (fourth in the NL East). They hold the sixth overall pick and will have the sixth pick in each subsequent round minus the compensation and competitive balance rounds.

For this updated mock draft, we’ll simulate five rounds, which includes the 6th, 46th, 85th, 112th and 142nd overall selections.

Here is the Miami Marlins 2022 MLB Mock Draft 3.0.

First Round (6th overall)—Kevin Parada, C, Georgia Tech

With the sixth pick of the 2022 MLB Draft, the Miami Marlins select catcher Kevin Parada. The Marlins use their first-round pick to pick up one of the best collegiate bats in this draft class.

On MLB Pipeline and ESPN, Parada is the sixth-ranked prospect in the 2022 class. Parada is a 6’1”, 200-pound catcher who is coming off an All-American season with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Parada is a right-handed hitting prospect with some of the best hit tools in this draft. During his time at Georgia Tech, Parada had two excellent seasons, especially last season. As a freshman, Parada slashed .318/.379/.550 with 70 hits, twenty doubles, nine home runs, 42 RBIs, and a .929 OPS. During the 2022 season, the sophomore found his power and went off, slashing .361/.453/.709 with 93 hits, ten doubles, 26 home runs, 88 RBIs, eleven stolen bases, 30 walks, and a 1.162 OPS.

Another day, another Kevin Parada bomb pic.twitter.com/1B7hossfX5 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) February 26, 2022

The Marlins farm system has struggled when it comes to developing bats. However, there aren’t many better pure hitters in this draft class like Parada. Termarr Johnson—who you will remember from the previous mock—is another prospect being linked to the Marlins but there’s a possibility he could be picked earlier than the sixth pick.

Second Round (46th overall)—J.R. Ritchie, RHP, Bainbridge HS (WA)

With the 46th pick of the 2022 MLB Draft, the Miami Marlins select right-handed pitcher J.R. Ritchie. The Marlins take a highly-touted high school pitching prospect with their second pick of the draft.

J.R. Ritchie is a 6’2”, 185-pound right-handed pitcher out of Bainbridge High School in Bainbridge Island, Washington. ESPN has Ritchie as the 42nd-ranked draft prospect and MLB Pipeline has him as the 47th-ranked draft prospect. On Perfect Game, Ritchie is the 22nd-ranked prospect and the fourth-ranked right-handed pitcher in the country. He’s also the highest-ranked prospect out of the state of Washington.

Ritchie was a Perfect Game All-American and is signed to play college baseball for the UCLA Bruins.

Ritchie possesses a four-pitch mix that includes a fastball, slider, curveball, and changeup. His fastball usually sits 93-95 mph and touches 97 mph. His best secondary pitch is his slider which is sharp and gets lost of swing-and-miss.

Ian Ritchie Jr (WA) w/ a full three pitch arsenal. Clean & functional operation, FB T95 & sitting 92-94, good feel for SL & turns over low-80s CH well. Solid starter mix #PGAllAmerican pic.twitter.com/1uO6mDWtj3 — Perfect Game All-American Classic (@PGAllAmerican) August 23, 2021

Ritchie’s curveball and changeup still have room for improvement but he can throw all four pitches for strikes. Miami has done an excellent job in recent years of developing pitching prospects like him.

Third Round (85th pick)—Ivan Melendez, 1B, Texas

With the 85th pick of the 2022 MLB Draft, the Miami Marlins select first baseman Ivan Melendez. After failing to sign him last draft, the Marlins take the Golden Spikes Award winner again.

Ivan Melendez is a 6’3”, 225-pound power-hitting prospect coming off an outstanding season with the Texas Longhorns. Melendez arrived at Texas as a JUCO prospect and had highly-productive seasons with the Longhorns.

During the 2021 season, Melendez slashed .319/.438/.603 with 65 hits, thirteen doubles, thirteen home runs, 51 RBIs, and a 1.041 OPS. After being named First Team All-Big 12, Melendez was selected by the Marlins in the 16th round. He returned to Texas rather than turn pro and had an unbelievable season.

During the 2022 season, Melendez slashed .387/.508/.863 with 96 hits, 18 doubles, led the country with 32 home runs, 94 RBIs, and had a 1.371 OPS.

Ivan Melendez has done it again.



This fastball was absolutely pulverized into the wind in deep LCF. Massive bat flip. Not much else I can say here. Just enjoy. pic.twitter.com/1MP9tO64Ui — Tyler Jennings (@TylerJennings24) March 12, 2022

The Marlins shouldn’t be deterred because of last year’s situation, even though Melendez will command a larger signing bonus this time around. Melendez is limited defensively but his hit and power tools were always going to carry him through the minor league system.

Fourth Round (112th pick)—Danny DiGeorgio, SS, Rutgers

With the 112th pick of the 2022 MLB Draft, the Miami Marlins select shortstop Danny DiGeorgio. The Marlins might be looking to take an older player as their fourth-rounder to try to save some bonus pool money for later picks.

Danny DiGeorgio is a 6’5”, 210-pound middle infield prospect out of Rutgers University. DiGeorgio originally enrolled at RU as a walk-on but ended up becoming one of the best players in the Big Ten Conference.

During his four seasons at Rutgers, DiGeorgio had a .315/.402/.461 career slash line. His last two seasons were his best as he started to develop his bat. As a redshirt sophomore, DiGeorgio slashed .299/.369/.496 with 38 hits, five doubles, six home runs, and a .865 OPS in 33 games. Then in 2022, he erupted: .368/.471/.561 with 84 hits, seventeen doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 59 RBIs, 36 walks, and a 1.032 OPS.

Don’t let the bubbles distract you from how great this nuke was by Danny Digeorgio for @RutgersBaseball pic.twitter.com/vNkPuHpiwl — Stephen Schoch (@bigdonkey47) May 14, 2022

While you might not see DiGeorgio ranked highly by the likes MLB Pipeline or Prospects Live, he would be an excellent and very cheap option for the Fish. Turning 24 years old in August, DiGeorgio overcame a knee injury, two shortened COVID seasons, and was team captain for three seasons.

Fifth Round (142nd pick)—Jordan Taylor, OF, St. John’s Country Day HS (FL)

With the 142nd pick of the 2022 MLB Draft, the Miami Marlins select outfielder Jordan Taylor. Miami completes this mock draft with an in-state high school prospect.

Jordan Taylor is a 6’2”, 185-pound outfield prospect out of St. John’s Country Day High School in Jacksonville, Florida. Taylor is the 83rd-ranked prospect in this draft class on MLB Pipeline and 144th-ranked draft prospect on Prospects Live. On Perfect Game, Taylor is the 61st-ranked prospect and the fourteenth-ranked outfielder in the country.

The Sunshine State native is an excellent athlete. Taylor is one of the fastest prospects in this draft class as he’s been clocked running a 6.21 60-yard dash. He also has some power potential at the plate as his exit velocity has come close to reaching triple digits.

Jordan Taylor (FL) fires the hips and has good hand speed with a line drive path. #PGNational pic.twitter.com/1yegMwtj9g — PG Showcases (@PGShowcases) July 16, 2021

Defensively, Taylor projects to play center field due to his elite speed and plus arm strength.

Taylor does have some swing-and-miss in his game but that’s something that could be addressed during his minor league development. The Florida State signee could be overlooked by some teams because he’s a 19-year-old prep player, allowing him to fall to the Marlins in the fifth round.