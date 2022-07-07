 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
TODAY'S GAME THREAD Marlins (D. Castano) vs. Mets (T. Williams)

Marlins vs. Mets: Start time, how to watch and game thread—July 7, 2022

Daniel Castano and Trevor Williams will start Thursday’s Marlins vs. Mets game at Citi Field. Full lineups and game notes in here.

By Ely Sussman
Miami Marlins third baseman Jon Berti (5) reacts with first baseman Garrett Cooper (26) after the Marlins defeated the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to Thursday’s Marlins (39-41, +12 RD) vs. Mets (51-31, +64 RD) game thread. These NL East rivals have gotten very familiar with each other in recent weeks.

It’s the opening game of a new series, which means we’ve got free prop bets and an hour-long livestream with the Fish Stripes staff and special guests.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. The fifth inning of the contest has just begun and it runs through July 17.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

  1. LF Jon Berti (115 wRC+ this season, 87 wRC+ over last 30 days)
  2. 2B Joey Wendle (124, 157)
  3. DH Garrett Cooper (140, 145)
  4. 1B Jesús Aguilar (96, 80)
  5. RF Avisaíl García (68, 97)
  6. CF Jesús Sánchez (95, 84)
  7. 3B Brian Anderson (125, 118)
  8. SS Miguel Rojas (94, 123)
  9. C Nick Fortes (163, 141)

LHP Daniel Castano (173 ERA+ this season, 131 career ERA+)

Castano’s 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Baseball Savant

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Fortes in, Jacob Stallings out; Cooper and Aguilar swap 1B/DH

Additional Notes: Berti is starting his sixth game in left field this season, which is already a career high in that department. On Wednesday, he just missed making a difficult catch in the left-center gap that could have tilted the game in Miami’s favor...Fortes continues to form a steady battery with Castano...With the exception of Tommy Nance, every Marlins reliever should be available tonight.

Mets Starting Lineup

  1. CF Brandon Nimmo (131 wRC+ this season, 137 wRC+ over last 30 days)
  2. RF Starling Marte (131, 164)
  3. SS Francisco Lindor (111, 83)
  4. 1B Pete Alonso (151, 152)
  5. 3B Eduardo Escobar (94, 57)
  6. LF Mark Canha (118, 102)
  7. 2B Jeff McNeil (137, 143)
  8. DH J.D. Davis (98, 79)
  9. C James McCann (53, 25)

RHP Trevor Williams (93 ERA+ this season, 95 ERA+ this season)

Williams’ 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Baseball Savant

Notes: This will be Williams’ sixth career appearance (fourth start) against the organization that drafted him back in 2013...Watch out for Dominic Smith as a pinch-hitting option once Castano exits the game. Smith is slashing .333/.333/.556 (151 wRC+) in 11 games since being recalled from Triple-A.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Noah Berger is representing Fish Stripes at Citi Field as a credentialed reporter. Follow him on Twitter (@Trainboy100) for in-game updates. He will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

DraftKings Odds

More From Fish Stripes

