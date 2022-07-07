Marlins vs. Mets: Start time, how to watch and game thread—July 7, 2022

Welcome to Thursday’s Marlins (39-41, +12 RD) vs. Mets (51-31, +64 RD) game thread. These NL East rivals have gotten very familiar with each other in recent weeks.

It’s the opening game of a new series, which means we’ve got free prop bets and an hour-long livestream with the Fish Stripes staff and special guests.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Daniel Castano (173 ERA+ this season, 131 career ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Fortes in, Jacob Stallings out; Cooper and Aguilar swap 1B/DH

Additional Notes: Berti is starting his sixth game in left field this season, which is already a career high in that department. On Wednesday, he just missed making a difficult catch in the left-center gap that could have tilted the game in Miami’s favor...Fortes continues to form a steady battery with Castano...With the exception of Tommy Nance, every Marlins reliever should be available tonight.

Mets Starting Lineup

RHP Trevor Williams (93 ERA+ this season, 95 ERA+ this season)

Notes: This will be Williams’ sixth career appearance (fourth start) against the organization that drafted him back in 2013...Watch out for Dominic Smith as a pinch-hitting option once Castano exits the game. Smith is slashing .333/.333/.556 (151 wRC+) in 11 games since being recalled from Triple-A.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Noah Berger is representing Fish Stripes at Citi Field as a credentialed reporter. Follow him on Twitter (@Trainboy100) for in-game updates. He will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

