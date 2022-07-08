Marlins Game Coverage
- Thursday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville lost, 7-5; Double-A Pensacola split their doubleheader, winning 3-1 and losing 3-2; High-A Beloit lost, 3-1; Low-A Jupiter won, 4-3; FCL Marlins won, 8-3; DSL Marlins won, 8-4; DSL Miami lost, 12-4. Three years after being traded for one another, Lewin Díaz (Jacksonville) homered off of Chris Vallimont, Díaz’s 16th long ball of the season. Eury Pérez and Zach McCambley (Pensacola) both pitched brilliantly in their six-inning starts. Kahlil Watson (Jupiter) still has not played since last Friday. Joe Mack began a rehab assignment in the complex league and should rejoin the Hammerheads next week.
- The initial 2022 Futures Game rosters are out. Eury, the youngest pitcher participating, is the only Marlin (for now). There’s the possibility that another Fish farmhand could join him next week if other players are unavailable due to MLB opportunities or injuries.
- You have until 1:59 p.m. ET to vote for Jazz Chisholm Jr. as the National League’s starting second baseman for the All-Star Game. Daily updates indicate that he’s very likely to beat out Ozzie Albies, but don’t get complacent!
- Full details are out about the 2023 World Baseball Classic schedule. LoanDepot Park begins hosting games on March 11. Pool D—perhaps the most talented grouping of the tournament—is comprised of Puerto Rico, Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, Israel and a yet-to-be-determined qualifier team. Team USA must advance out of Pool C to come to Miami for the quarterfinals (beginning March 17).
- Fish Stripes LIVE had a lot of fun with Billy Gil of the Dan Le Batard Show on Thursday. Rewatch the show here.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 44.0% chance to win their next game vs. the Mets.
- Leading up to the trade deadline, Jon Heyman of the New York Post notes that contending teams are inquiring about the availability of Garrett Cooper (they’d be silly not to try for him).
- Jerry Crasnick of the MLB Players’ Association reports on the performance and friendship of Sandy Alcantara and Pablo López.
- López finally received his plaque for winning April’s National League Pitcher of the Month award.
- Tony Gonsolin’s final line against the Cubs on Thursday: 7.0 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K, 1 HR. His earned run average ticked up to 1.62, but that’s still the best in the NL. Gonsolin’s win-loss record remains perfect at 11-0. If the Dodgers right-hander does something similar while beating the Cardinals next week, I expect him to start the All-Star Game over Alcantara, unfortunately.
- Here is a sneak peek at the jerseys that Marlins All-Stars will be wearing.
- Old friend Jorge Alfaro delivered a walk-off hit for the third time this season. That is tied with Aaron Judge for the most in the majors and also ties the Padres single-season record since the team moved into Petco Park.
- Dan Szymborski ran a ZiPS midseason update for the NL postseason race.
- Meet Beloit Sky Carp bat boy Timothy Boatner Jr., a Beloit native with exceptional dance skills.
