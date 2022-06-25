The 2022 MLB Draft is less than a month away as it will kick off on Sunday, July 17th. The Miami Marlins will have one of the earliest picks in each round due to their poor performance during the 2021 season which they finished with a 67-95 record (fourth in the NL East). They hold the sixth overall pick and will have the sixth pick in each subsequent round minus the compensation and competitive balance rounds.

For this updated mock draft, we’ll simulate four rounds—the 6th, 46th, 85th, and 112th overall selections—but will continue to expand the exercise as the draft date approaches.

Here is the Miami Marlins 2022 MLB Mock Draft 2.0.

First Round (6th overall)—Termarr Johnson, 2B, Mays H.S. (GA)

With the sixth pick of the 2022 MLB Draft, the Miami Marlins select middle infielder Termarr Johnson. The Marlins grab the best pure-hitting amateur prospect in recent years with their first-round pick.

On MLB Pipeline, Termarr Johnson is the fourth-ranked prospect in the 2022 MLB Draft. He’s also ranked fourth by Baseball America.

Johnson stands at 5’10” and 175 pounds with an elite hit tool and other plus offensive and defensive tools. He is a left-handed hitting prospect who can spray the ball to all fields with authority. He also has plus power due to his quick bat speed and compact swing. Johnson is a solid defensive prospect—he played shortstop in high school but likely moves to second base at the next level.

.@jimcallisMLB says Termarr Johnson has the plate discipline of Wade Boggs and plate coverage of Vlad Guerrero Sr.



Johnson sits down with Harold and Greg to talk about some player comparisons, his instincts on the field, and first impressions of the MLB Draft Combine.

The Marlins farm system has struggled when it comes to developing bats. However, it’s hard to go wrong with the immense offensive talent of this Arizona State commit. If the Marlins have the opportunity to select Johnson with the sixth pick, they should not hesitate.

Second Round (46th overall)—Adam Mazur, RHP, Iowa

With the 46th pick of the 2022 MLB Draft, the Miami Marlins select right-handed pitcher Adam Mazur. The Iowa Hawkeyes ace pitcher had an excellent season and could be a target for the Marlins with their second pick.

The 6’2”, 180-pound right-handed pitcher was not talked about much heading into his junior season. Mazur played his first two seasons at South Dakota State University but didn’t have much success. But then he transferred to Iowa in the Big Ten and was electric last season with a 7-3 record, 3.07 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, and struck out 98 batters in 93 2⁄ 3 innings pitched.

On MLB Pipeline, Adam Mazur is the 51st-ranked prospect in the 2022 MLB Draft. He’s also ranked 58th by Baseball America.

Adam Mazur | RHP | '22 Elig.



4S: 91-95 | 2S: 88-90 | SL: 80-83 | CB: 74-76 | CH: 85-86



Showed the full pitch mix in the opening game of the BIG Ten Tournament. 2 fastballs, 2 distinct breaking balls and a CH. SL is an out pitch.

Mazur possesses a four-pitch mix that includes a fastball, slider, curveball, and changeup. His fastball usually sits 92-95 mph and touches 96 mph. His best pitch is his slider which gets plenty of swing-and-miss. Mazur also has a good changeup that is firm and forces a lot of weak contact. His curveball needs a lot of work but it could be a solid pitch as he continues to develop.

One issue Mazur had at South Dakota State was his high walk rate (4.4 BB/9). He looked impressive in Cape Cod and carried that performance to Iowa to establish himself as one of the best pitchers in the country.

Third Round (85th pick)—Ryan Cermak, OF, Illinois State

With the 85th pick of the 2022 MLB Draft, the Miami Marlins select outfielder Ryan Cermak. The junior outfielder out of Illinois State had a monster season and could be available for the Marlins with their early third-round pick.

Cermak is a 6’1”, 205-pound Illinois native who has always been known as a great defensive outfielder. Then his offensive numbers completely took off. After a quality 2021 season, Cermak had an even better 2022. As a junior, Cermak slashed .340/.441/.696 with 66 hits, twelve doubles, nineteen home runs, 43 RBIs, and a 1.137 OPS.

On MLB Pipeline, Ryan Cermak is the 81st-ranked prospect in the 2022 MLB Draft. He’s also ranked 40th by Baseball America.

#NCAABaseball Plays of the Week ⚾️



Ryan Cermak comes up with not one but two incredible diving catches in left-center against Evansville.

Cermak is an all-around toolsy prospect but what scouts absolutely love is his arm and glove. He was the Missouri Valley Conference defensive player of the year and he’s capable of sticking at center field at the next level.

The Marlins are in desperate need of a true center fielder and Cermak could be that guy for them.

Fourth Round (112th pick)—Kassius Thomas, RHP, Sierra Canyon H.S. (CA)

With the 112th pick of the 2022 MLB Draft, the Miami Marlins select right-handed pitcher Kassius Thomas. The prep right-hander out of Sierra Canyon was must-watch this past season alongside teammate and fellow legitimate draft prospect Jaden Noot.

On MLB Pipeline, Kassius Thomas is the 113th-ranked prospect in the 2022 MLB Draft. He’s also ranked 108th by Baseball America.

Thomas is a 6’1”, 195-pound California native who has a four-pitch mix that includes a fastball, curveball, slider, and changeup. His fastball sits in the low 90s and tops out at 95 with lots of life. His curveball is his best breaking pitch that gets swing-and-miss. His slider and changeup are quality pitches but do need some work once he moves on to the next level.

Thomas is signed to play college baseball at Duke University.

Kassius Thomas of Sierra Canyon with 11 strikeouts in 5 frames of work. FB worked 90-93 T94, SL 79-82 T 84, CB 74-76, and CH 86. Multiple K's on FB, SL, and CB. 0 Runs allowed for the Duke commit.

The Marlins have done a good job of identifying quality pitching prospects and getting the most out of them. One recent trend we’ve seen is they like drafting pitching prospects with a plus fastball and breaking pitches, then developing the rest of their skill set from there. Kassius Thomas fits that mold.