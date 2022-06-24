Marlins vs. Mets: Start time, how to watch and game thread—June 24, 2022

Welcome to Friday’s Marlins (32-36, +18 RD) vs. Mets (45-26, +64 RD) game thread.

It’s the opening game of a new series, which means we’ve got free prop bets and an hour-long livestream with the Fish Stripes staff and special guests.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. The fourth inning of the contest runs from June 10 through June 29.

Mets Starting Lineup

RHP Taijuan Walker

Notes: The Mets just got swept against the Astros in Houston earlier this week. At least they had the benefit of an off day between that series and this one...Jeff McNeil (.873 OPS in 28 PA) has the most head-to-head history with Sandy Alcantara among players on the Mets active roster. However, he remains out of New York’s lineup due to hamstring tightness.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Sandy Alcantara

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Sánchez and Stallings in, Bryan De La Cruz and Nick Fortes out; Berti switches from 3B to SS, Aguilar and Cooper swap 1B/DH

Additional Notes: Miguel Rojas (right foot bone contusion) was scratched after being in the original lineup...Alcantara has not allowed a home run since May 11. In that outing and every one since then, he’s gone seven-plus innings with two or fewer earned runs allowed. There’s nobody else like him in Major League Baseball right now...Berti has stolen at least one base in eight consecutive series. He’s actually reaching base less often during that stretch (.356 OBP) than he did in April/early May (.440 OBP), but the 32-year-old is running at every opportunity...Steven Okert is most likely unavailable out of the bullpen after pitching each of the three previous days.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino, Tommy Hutton, Gaby Sanchez and Jessica Blaylock—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market viewers can see the game on MLB Network or stream it on MLB.TV.

Isaac Azout and Brent Cosculluela are representing Fish Stripes at LoanDepot Park as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter for in-game updates (@IsaacAzout and @brentcosc1). Isaac will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

