Marlins Game Coverage
Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Thursday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville lost, 2-0; Double-A Pensacola won, 10-6; High-A Beloit won, 6-4 (F/10); Low-A Jupiter won, 6-4; FCL Marlins won, 12-0; DSL Marlins lost, 4-3 (F/7); DSL Miami won, 10-4. Paul McIntosh drove in four runs for the Blue Wahoos, who clinched the Southern League’s First Half South Division title, ensuring that they’ll be playing postseason games in late September.
- At the approximate halfway mark of the 2022 MiLB season, Jacksonville is 37-32 (+42 run differential), Pensacola is 34-27 (+8), Beloit is 31-34 (-10) and Jupiter is 34-30 (-19).
- Brian Anderson (Jacksonville) went 0-for-2 with a walk and played five defensive innings at third base as he rehabs from his back injury. Victor Victor Mesa began a rehab assignment with the FCL team—he’s been on the injured list since June 5.
- This is a daily reminder to cast your All-Star votes for Marlins players here.
- Jon Berti has been successful on 21 consecutive stolen base attempts, which is a Marlins franchise record. He has racked up 17 of those steals this month. His aggressiveness and efficiency is mesmerizing.
- A new edition of Fish Stripes LIVE will be streaming tonight from 5:30-6:30 p.m. ET on YouTube/Facebook/Twitter. Our Fish Picks props have been updated, too. Fish Stripes LIVE is presented by Loupe.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 59.6% chance to win their series opener vs. the Mets.
- Hector Rodriguez added Virginia Tech’s Gavin Cross to his series of 2022 MLB Draft prospect profiles. Look out for an updated Marlins mock draft coming from Hector this weekend.
- Here are some more details on the Bally Sports+ streaming service, which launched in Miami and four other markets on Thursday.
- Any questions for Troy Johnston? Fish Stripes is in the process of coordinating a podcast interview with the hot-hitting first base prospect.
Loading comments...