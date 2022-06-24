 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Offishial news, 6/24/22: Record-setting base-stealing; BA begins rehab

Today’s Marlins news roundup also includes a postseason-clinching celebration for the franchise’s Double-A affiliate.

By Ely Sussman
Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas (11) fields a ground ball off the bat of Colorado Rockies shortstop Jose Iglesias (not pictured) in the second inning at loanDepot park. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Marlins Game Coverage

Marlins Podcast Episodes

Scheduled Games for June 24, 2022 (all times ET)

MLB—Miami Marlins (home) vs. New York Mets, 6:40 p.m.

Triple-A—Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (home) vs. Durham Bulls, 7:05 p.m.

Double-A—Pensacola Blue Wahoos (road) vs. Biloxi Shuckers, 7:35 p.m.

High-A—Beloit Sky Carp (road) vs. Lansing Lugnuts, 7:05 p.m.

Low-A—Jupiter Hammerheads (road) vs. Daytona Tortugas, 7:05 p.m.

Rookie (U.S.)—FCL Marlins (home) vs. FCL Astros Blue, 12:00 p.m.

Rookie (D.R.)—DSL Marlins (home) vs. DSL Athletics and DSL Miami (road) vs. DSL Braves, both at 11:00 a.m.

  • Thursday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville lost, 2-0; Double-A Pensacola won, 10-6; High-A Beloit won, 6-4 (F/10); Low-A Jupiter won, 6-4; FCL Marlins won, 12-0; DSL Marlins lost, 4-3 (F/7); DSL Miami won, 10-4. Paul McIntosh drove in four runs for the Blue Wahoos, who clinched the Southern League’s First Half South Division title, ensuring that they’ll be playing postseason games in late September.
  • At the approximate halfway mark of the 2022 MiLB season, Jacksonville is 37-32 (+42 run differential), Pensacola is 34-27 (+8), Beloit is 31-34 (-10) and Jupiter is 34-30 (-19).
  • Brian Anderson (Jacksonville) went 0-for-2 with a walk and played five defensive innings at third base as he rehabs from his back injury. Victor Victor Mesa began a rehab assignment with the FCL team—he’s been on the injured list since June 5.
  • Jon Berti has been successful on 21 consecutive stolen base attempts, which is a Marlins franchise record. He has racked up 17 of those steals this month. His aggressiveness and efficiency is mesmerizing.
  • FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 59.6% chance to win their series opener vs. the Mets.
  • Hector Rodriguez added Virginia Tech’s Gavin Cross to his series of 2022 MLB Draft prospect profiles. Look out for an updated Marlins mock draft coming from Hector this weekend.
  • Here are some more details on the Bally Sports+ streaming service, which launched in Miami and four other markets on Thursday.
