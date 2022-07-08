Marlins vs. Mets: Start time, how to watch and game thread—July 8, 2022

Welcome to Friday’s Marlins (39-42, +2 RD) vs. Mets (52-31, +74 RD) game thread. These NL East rivals have gotten very familiar with each other in recent weeks.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Pablo López (139 ERA+ this season, career 111 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: De La Cruz and Stallings in, Brian Anderson and Nick Fortes out; Wendle switches from 2B to 3B, Berti switches from LF to 2B, Cooper and Aguilar swap 1B/DH

Pregame Roster Moves: Elieser Hernandez recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville; Tommy Nance optioned to Jacksonville

Additional Notes: López had his best fastball velocity of the season in his previous start and carried a no-hitter through six innings...Hernandez had a 2.77 ERA and 3.07 FIP in five Triple-A starts (26.0 IP). He was still an extreme flyball pitcher down there, just wasn’t paying for his mistakes like he had been against big leaguers. While I don’t think highly of Hernandez, he’s more appropriate for a long man bullpen role than Nance was...Berti has only one hit in his last 28 at-bats.

Mets Starting Lineup

RHP Chris Bassitt (100 ERA+ this season, 116 ERA+ this season)

Notes: This will be the third consecutive start that Bassitt has made against the Marlins. He faced them on June 19 and June 25, then landed on the COVID IL after testing positive. The veteran right-hander felt “sluggish” initially, but says he had no other symptoms...Nimmo (.732 OPS in 16 PA) and Alonso (.539 OPS in 14 PA) have the most head-to-head history with López among active Mets players.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

