New York, NY—At least they let us know how this game would go before it got dark. Coming off a series split against the Angels at home, the Marlins hoped to start a new winning streak against the Mets in New York. It went the way you would expect with the Mets being as good as they are. The Mets left zero doubt, capitalizing on an early error to get ahead and ultimately handing the Marlins their most lopsided loss of the 2022 season.

Hoping to keep the Mets to just those two runs, Daniel Castano quickly got the first out in the fourth on one pitch to Eduardo Escobar. Then the wheels fell off. Back-to-back-to-back singles plated a run and placed runners at first and second with one out for James McCann. He wasted no time, crushing the first pitch he saw into the stands in left field for a three-run home run, putting the Mets up 6-0.

Castano faced three more batters to end the inning, and his outing. The congenial lefty set new career highs for runs and hits allowed in a single game. His final line: 4.0 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, 1 HR, 77/58 P/S.

The offense wasn’t of any help, getting absolutely dominated by former Marlins farmhand Trevor Williams. He tossed seven scoreless innings, yielding two hits and facing only one batter more than the minimum due to an overzealous Jesús Aguilar. (It was a bad read in the seventh. Game was already out of hand—cut him some slack.) Miguel Rojas’ double was the offensive highlight of the night for Miami.

And there are still four more Mets runs that I haven’t spoken about yet! Those happened in the fifth inning off of Jimmy Yacabonis. Poor Jimmy was hung out to dry, having the second batter reach on an error by Joey Wendle—it was a tough play deep in the outfield grass—followed by a single and a walk to load the bases for J.D. Davis, who had zero grand slams under his belt in his career to this point. Let’s just say he’s checked that box. 10-0.

Zach Pop, Richard Bleier, and Tommy Nance all pitched 1-2-3 innings in the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings, respectively. Don Mattingly pulled Rojas, Wendle and Avisaíl García from the game to give them some rest with the game already out of reach. They were kept off the basepaths for the remainder of the game as the score held out for a final of 10-0.

