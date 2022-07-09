Marlins vs. Mets: Start time, how to watch and game thread—July 9, 2022

Welcome to Marlins (40-42, +5 RD) vs. Mets (52-32, +71 RD) game thread. Prior to the game, the Mets will be honoring revered former player and longtime broadcaster Keith Hernandez by retiring his No. 17 uniform.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. The fifth inning of the contest has just begun and it runs through July 17.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Braxton Garrett (98 ERA+ this season, career 89 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Anderson and Fortes in, Jacob Stallings and Joey Wendle out; Cooper and Aguilar swap 1B/DH

Additional Notes: Garrett is remarkably throwing 68.4% of his total pitches for strikes. That would rank seventh among all MLB starting pitchers if he had enough innings to qualify...De La Cruz has six extra-base hits over his last five games, while Berti has only two total hits in his last 32 at-bats...Every Marlins reliever should be available to pitch today with the possible exception of Jimmy Yacabonis.

Mets Starting Lineup

RHP Carlos Carrasco (86 ERA+ this season, career 109 ERA+)

Notes: Carrasco has allowed at least one home run in five straight starts. His slider and changeup are still above-average pitches, but not as lethal as they were earlier in his career...The Mets have a 12-5 record this season against left-handed starting pitchers.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET (but could be pushed back slightly due to the Keith Hernandez festivities). Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino, Rod Allen and Kelly Saco—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Grant Kiefer will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

DraftKings Odds