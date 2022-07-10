Marlins vs. Mets: Start time, how to watch and game thread—July 10, 2022

Welcome to Sunday’s Marlins (40-43, +4 RD) vs. Mets (53-32, +72 RD) game thread. The Marlins are in danger of losing their third straight series to the NL East division leaders, but they have the right man on the mound to save them from that fate.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. The fifth inning of the contest has just begun and it runs through July 17.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

RHP Sandy Alcantara (225 ERA+ this season, career 134 ERA+)

Additional Notes: No extra-base hits and only one run batted in for Jacob Stallings over his last 15 games. It’s the worst slump of his career...Alcantara’s start has come up at a convenient time considering that Steven Okert, Anthony Bass and Tanner Scott have each pitched on back-to-back days (and in Scott’s case, six of the last nine days). The Marlins are counting on yet another lengthy outing from their ace. Earning a win today would be Sandy’s 10th of 2022, establishing a new single-season career high in that department.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher

RHP Taijuan Walker (140 ERA+ this season, career 107 ERA+)

Notes: Starling Marte exited Saturday’s game early due to left groin tightness...Walker’s greatest standout quality this season has been keeping balls in the field of play. He has allowed only four home runs while facing 316 total batters—that’s even better than Sandy...Pete Alonso (.702 OPS in 28 PA), Jeff McNeil (.873 OPS in 28 PA) and Brandon Nimmo (.405 OPS in 26 PA) have the most head-to-head history with Alcantara among active Mets players.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino, Rod Allen and Kelly Saco—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Noah Berger and I will be at this game in person. Follow us on Twitter (@Trainboy100 and @RealEly) for updates. Louis Addeo-Weiss will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

DraftKings Odds