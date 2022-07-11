Marlins vs. Pirates: Start time, how to watch and game thread—July 11, 2022

Welcome to Monday’s Marlins (41-43, +6 RD) vs. Pirates (36-50, -129 RD) game thread.

It’s the opening game of a new series, which means we’ve got free prop bets and an hour-long livestream with the Fish Stripes staff and special guests.

The fifth inning of the contest has just begun and it runs through July 17.

Pirates Starting Lineup

RHP Mitch Keller (81 ERA+ this season, career 74 ERA+)

Notes: Bryan Reynolds was removed from Sunday’s game early with right side discomfort. Earlier today, he was placed on the 10-day injured list with an oblique strain. That rules him out for this entire series and could sideline him through the trade deadline...Keller was universally regarded as one of baseball’s best pitching prospects prior to debuting, but his stuff simply hasn’t translated to the highest level. There’s an unusually large discrepancy between his lifetime 5.77 ERA and 4.26 FIP...The Pirates are second only to the Diamondbacks in total plate appearances from left-handed batters this season. They are unafraid to put their lefties in the lineup even when they’re at a platoon disadvantage.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Trevor Rogers (75 ERA+ this season, career 107 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: García in, Jon Berti out; De La Cruz switches from RF to LF, Aguilar and Cooper swap 1B/DH

Additional Notes: Thankfully, Rojas is good to go after exiting on Sunday due to neck tightness...It’d be very surprising to see Tanner Scott pitch tonight after having worked seven of the last 10 days (full innings in six of those seven appearances).

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Kevin Barral and Daniel Rodriguez will be representing Fish Stripes at LoanDepot as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@kevin_barral and @Drodyyy) for in-game updates. Kevin will handle the game recap article.

