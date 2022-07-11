 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
TODAY'S GAME THREAD Marlins (T. Rogers) vs. Pirates (M. Keller)

Marlins vs. Pirates: Start time, how to watch and game thread—July 11, 2022

Trevor Rogers and Mitch Keller will start Monday’s Marlins vs. Mets game at LoanDepot Park. Full lineups and game notes in here.

Jesus Sanchez #7 of the Miami Marlins in action against the New York Mets at Citi Field on July 10, 2022 in New York City. The Marlins defeated the Mets 2-0 in ten innings. Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Welcome to Monday’s Marlins (41-43, +6 RD) vs. Pirates (36-50, -129 RD) game thread.

Pirates Starting Lineup

  1. SS Kevin Newman (89 wRC+ this season, 74 wRC+ over last 30 days)
  2. 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes (96, 53)
  3. 1B Michael Chavis (96, 69)
  4. DH Daniel Vogelbach (124, 154)
  5. RF Diego Castillo (69, 100)
  6. LF Ben Gamel (110, 97)
  7. 2B Josh VanMeter (65, 8)
  8. CF Jake Marisnick (12, N/A)
  9. C Jason Delay (74, 74)

RHP Mitch Keller (81 ERA+ this season, career 74 ERA+)

Keller’s 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Keller’s 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Baseball Savant

Notes: Bryan Reynolds was removed from Sunday’s game early with right side discomfort. Earlier today, he was placed on the 10-day injured list with an oblique strain. That rules him out for this entire series and could sideline him through the trade deadline...Keller was universally regarded as one of baseball’s best pitching prospects prior to debuting, but his stuff simply hasn’t translated to the highest level. There’s an unusually large discrepancy between his lifetime 5.77 ERA and 4.26 FIP...The Pirates are second only to the Diamondbacks in total plate appearances from left-handed batters this season. They are unafraid to put their lefties in the lineup even when they’re at a platoon disadvantage.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Joey Wendle (105 wRC+ this season, 66 wRC+ over last 30 days)
  2. DH Garrett Cooper (137, 114)
  3. 1B Jesús Aguilar (100, 85)
  4. RF Avisaíl García (69, 85)
  5. CF Jesús Sánchez (88, 55)
  6. 3B Brian Anderson (115, 80)
  7. LF Bryan De La Cruz (90, 111)
  8. SS Miguel Rojas (93, 127)
  9. C Jacob Stallings (44, 15)

LHP Trevor Rogers (75 ERA+ this season, career 107 ERA+)

Rogers’ 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Rogers’ 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Baseball Savant

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: García in, Jon Berti out; De La Cruz switches from RF to LF, Aguilar and Cooper swap 1B/DH

Additional Notes: Thankfully, Rojas is good to go after exiting on Sunday due to neck tightness...It’d be very surprising to see Tanner Scott pitch tonight after having worked seven of the last 10 days (full innings in six of those seven appearances).

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Kevin Barral and Daniel Rodriguez will be representing Fish Stripes at LoanDepot as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@kevin_barral and @Drodyyy) for in-game updates. Kevin will handle the game recap article.

DraftKings Odds

