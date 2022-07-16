The 2022 MLB Draft is on Sunday. The Miami Marlins will have one of the earliest picks in each round due to their poor performance during the 2021 season which they finished with a 67-95 record (fourth in the NL East). They hold the sixth overall pick and will have the sixth pick in each subsequent round minus the compensation and competitive balance rounds.

For this updated mock draft, we’ll simulate six rounds, which includes the 6th, 46th, 85th, 112th, 142nd and 172nd overall selections.

Here is the Miami Marlins 2022 MLB Mock Draft 4.0.

First Round (6th overall)—Jacob Berry, INF, LSU

With the sixth pick of the 2022 MLB Draft, the Miami Marlins select infielder Jacob Berry. The Marlins begin building their draft class by picking up one of the best collegiate bats.

On MLB Pipeline, Berry is the seventh-ranked prospect in the 2022 MLB Draft. Berry is a draft-eligible sophomore who had two excellent college seasons for two different blue-chip programs.

Parada is a switch-hitting prospect with some of the best hit tools in this draft. During his freshman season at Arizona, Berry slashed .352/.439/.676 with 87 hits, 19 doubles, 17 home runs, 70 RBIs, and a 1.115 OPS.

During his sophomore season at LSU, Berry continued to have a ton of success at the plate. Berry slashed .370/.464/.630 with 77 hits, nine doubles, fifteen home runs, 48 RBIs, 27 walks, and a 1.094 OPS.

The ping off Jacob Berry’s bat was so close to a BESR sound. One of the greatest sounds of all time. pic.twitter.com/F4lykUyvpS — 11Point7: The College Baseball Podcast (@11point7) April 22, 2022

The Marlins farm system has struggled when it comes to developing bats. However, there aren’t many better pure hitters in this draft class with Berry. The downside with Berry is that he’s limited defensively and is a below-average runner. However, the Fish need somebody who can hit for contact and power. Berry might be their guy with the sixth pick.

Second Round (46th overall)- Peyton Pallette, RHP, Arkansas

With the 46th pick of the 2022 MLB Draft, the Miami Marlins select right-handed pitcher Peyton Pallette. The Marlins take a highly-touted collegiate pitching prospect who missed all of last season following Tommy John surgery.

Peyton Pallette is a 6’1”, 180-pound right-handed pitcher out of the University of Arkansas. MLB Pipeline has Pallette as the 43rd-ranked prospect in this draft class and Prospects Live has Pallette as the 50th-ranked prospect in this draft class.

During his time at Arkansas, Pallette was mostly used as a starting pitcher for the Razorbacks. In his two seasons at Arkansas, Pallette made 19 appearances including eleven starts. He posted a 1-2 record with a 3.79 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, and 10.8 K/9.

We are now 2 weeks into the college baseball season, and Arkansas RHP Peyton Pallette (SO.) could be my favorite arm in the country.



FB @ 92-96 T98 with carry. CB in the low 80s with late break. Will show a firm CH that flashes. Easy plus command, and effortless delivery. pic.twitter.com/O7piDNocPh — Ian Smith (@FlaSmitty) March 1, 2021

Peyton Pallette possesses a three-pitch mix that includes a fastball, curveball, and changeup. Before the injury, Pallette had a mid-90s fastball that was touching 99 mph with arm-side movement.

While Palette has a power fastball, his curveball is his best pitch. Pallette’s curveball gets a lot of swing-and-miss with its high spin rate. His curveball is effective against both left and right-handed batters. His changeup and command have some work but that’s something Miami could help develop as he makes his return to the mound from Tommy John surgery.

Third Round (85th pick)—Ivan Melendez, 1B, Texas

With the 85th pick of the 2022 MLB Draft, the Miami Marlins select first baseman Ivan Melendez. After failing to sign him last draft, the Marlins take the Golden Spikes Award winner again.

Ivan Melendez is a 6’3”, 225-pound power-hitting prospect coming off an outstanding season with the Texas Longhorns. Melendez arrived at Texas as a JUCO prospect and had highly-productive seasons with the Longhorns.

During the 2021 season, Melendez slashed .319/.438/.603 with 65 hits, thirteen doubles, thirteen home runs, 51 RBIs, and a 1.041 OPS. After being named First Team All-Big 12, Melendez was selected by the Marlins in the 16th round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

Melendez and the Fish failed to come to an agreement so he returned to Texas and had an unbelievable encore. During the 2022 season, Melendez slashed .387/.508/.863 with 96 hits, 18 doubles, led the country with 32 home runs, 94 RBIs, and had a 1.371 OPS.

Ivan Melendez hit his 32nd homer which is the most ever in a single season in the BBCOR era pic.twitter.com/uGZAS1VIWS — Baseball Bros (@BaseballBros) June 12, 2022

The Marlins already whiffed on him once and should not make the same mistake again. Melendez is limited defensively but his hit and power tools are going to carry him through the minor league system.

Fourth Round (112th pick)—Brad Cumbest, OF, Mississippi State

With the 112th pick of the 2022 MLB Draft, the Miami Marlins select outfielder Brad Cumbest. The Marlins might be looking to take a senior with their fourth-round pick, somebody who’s a candidate to sign for underslot value, allowing them to preserve bonus pool funds to spend on the rest of their draft class.

Brad Cumbest is a 6’6”, 235-pound outfield prospect out of Mississippi State University. Cumbest has been the last four seasons playing for the Bulldogs and might be time to start his career in pro baseball.

During his four seasons at Mississippi State, Cumbest had a .291/.345/.534 career slash line. The Mississippi native has had some good seasons at Mississippi State but blossomed as a hitter this past season.

BRAD CUMBEST FOR THE LEAD IN THE 11TH @HailStateBB pic.twitter.com/iaNEg8k1RW — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) April 24, 2022

During the 2022 season, Cumbest slashed .302/.347/.584 with 61 hits, twelve doubles, fifteen home runs, 39 RBIs, and a .931 OPS. Cumbest isn’t your typical senior as he still has a year of eligibility but would be 23 years old if he started pro ball next season.

Fifth Round (142nd pick)—Max Martin, SS, Moorestown HS (NJ)

With the 142nd pick of the 2022 MLB Draft, the Miami Marlins select middle infielder Max Martin. The Marlins draft their first high school prospect who has been rising up some teams’ draft boards recently.

Max Martin is a 6’0”, 180-pound shortstop prospect out of Moorestown High School in Moorestown, New Jersey. On MLB Pipeline, Martin is the 122nd-ranked prospect in this draft class.

The Rutgers commit started to grab scouts’ attention during the 2021 summer circuit. He showcased his excellent bat speed and possesses some raw power in his swing.

Max Martin, No. 121 on the Draft Prospects list, looking smooth at the Draft Combine.



More on the Rutgers commit here: https://t.co/Tez2RfN7YN pic.twitter.com/vXluMJlYJm — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 16, 2022

Martin also has plus speed and projects to be a middle infielder at the next level. The Garden State native is a terrific athlete with good instincts and has shown his capabilities at the plate. Martin could be a steal for the Marlins in the fifth round if he’s still available and they decide to take him.

Sixth Round (172nd pick)—Michael Knorr, RHP, Coastal Carolina

With the 172nd pick of the 2022 MLB Draft, the Miami Marlins select right-handed pitcher Michael Knorr. The Marlins complete this mock draft with the selection of another collegiate right-handed pitcher.

Michael Knorr is a 6’5”, 245-pound right-handed pitching prospect out of Coastal Carolina University. On MLB Pipeline, Knorr is the 176th-ranked prospect in this draft class. He was previously selected by the San Diego Padres in the 40th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

During his first three collegiate seasons, Knorr was a pitcher for the Cal State Fullerton Titans. However, Knorr struggled on the mound even though he was one of the most talented arms on his roster.

Knorr put his name in the Transfer Portal and landed at Coastal Carolina hoping for a fresh start at another good college baseball program. During his one season at CCU, Knorr pitched very well for the Chanticleers.

As a senior, Knorr made thirteen appearances with all of them being starts. The California native posted a 5-0 record with a 3.39 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 1.7 BB/9, and an 11.2 K/9. Knorr was named First Team All-Sun Belt.

@CoastalBaseball has a big popup arm in Michael Knorr. Was 94-96, t97 in his 2 starts; holds that velo deep into games. Also flashes a quality curveball. Knorr has been out since 2/27 but is expected to return tomorrow. #322 on the PL top 400. Here's an inning against Ball St. pic.twitter.com/Fjvc3ORHxd — Brian Recca (@brian_recca) March 19, 2022

Michael Knorr has a four-pitch mix with includes a fastball, curveball, slider, and changeup. His fastball velocity went up last season as he was sitting 94-96 mph and topped out at 98 mph.

Knorr also has a good feel for his changeup but his breaking pitches do need some work which is something the Marlins farm system can develop. Knorr could be a starter at the next level but will need either his curveball or slider to become more effective, and it would help if his fastball command improved.