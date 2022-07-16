Former MLB catcher turned broadcaster J.P. Arencibia joins Kevin and Isaac to discuss the following topics:

The call-up of Marlins pitching prospect Max Meyer

Teaching the audience baseball fundamentals during broadcasts

Best memories from his playing career and why he decided to retire

How he got his gigs with the Marlins

Players who have exceeded his expectations in 2022

The case for Sandy Alcantara to start the MLB All-Star Game

Where one of his favorite broadcasting phrases, “frozen pizza,” came from

Enjoy Episode 23!

Arencibia played parts of six MLB seasons (2010-2015) with the Blue Jays, Rangers and Rays, homering 80 times in 466 games.

Arencibia joined the Marlins broadcast team for the 2019 season as an analyst on their pregame and postgame shows. This season, his role has expanded more than ever, including about 140 game broadcasts split between TV (Bally Sports Florida) and radio (Fox Sports 940 Miami).

